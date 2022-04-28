Porsche tops final day of Portimao DTM testing

Listen to this article

SSR Performance driver Olsen lapped the Portuguese circuit in 1m41.375s, usurping Abt Audi driver Ricardo Feller’s benchmark from Tuesday by just over two tenths of a second.

It ended Audi’s unbeaten streak in pre-season testing, with the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer having also topped the opening two days of testing in Hockenheim earlier this month.

Second-quickest on Wednesday was the Team Rosberg Audi of Muller, who ended up 0.269s off the pace with a time of 1m41.697s.

The Swiss driver narrowly edged out the top Lamborghini of Nick Thiim, who continued his impressive form in pre-season testing to finish third for the T3 Motorsport team.

Feller couldn’t match his chart-time topping from Tuesday but still ended up a respectable fourth on the timesheets, just ahead of the Team Bernhard 75 Porsche of Thomas Preining.

Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti ended the day sixth-quickest for the Grasser Racing Team, just ahead of his Porsche counterpart Laurens Vanthoor in the second of the two SSR Performance cars.

HRT’s new recruit Luca Stolz was the top Mercedes representative in eighth, half a second off the pace of Olsen, while the top 10 was rounded by the lead BMW of Sheldon van der Linde (Schubert) and Mercedes driver Mikael Greiner (GruppeM).

Red Bull driver Felipe Fraga posted a time of 1m42.005s to end the day 11th quickest in his AF Corse Ferrari, just ahead of the Abt Audi of three-time DTM champion Rene Rast.

Fraga’s teammate and WRC legend Sebastien Loeb completed a full day of running for the first time in pre-season testing, logging 75 laps in his AlphaTauri-liveried Ferrari ahead of his DTM debut later this weekend at Portimao.

Loeb’s best time was a 1m42.990s which put him 28th on the timesheets, just ahead of T3 Motorsport’s Esmee Hawkey and GRT rookie Alessio Deledda.

British driver Ben Green again joined the 29-car field as a reward for winning the GT4-based DTM Trophy last year, finishing just ahead of Loeb in 27th position.

Wednesday’s test again ran late in the evening to allow the DTM to complete TV construction work in daylight, although all drivers returned to the pits by 9pm - an hour before the official end of the day’s running.

There was also a disruption earlier in the day around 6pm when Marco Wittmann crashed his Walkenhorst BMW at Turn 6 with what the team suspects to be a technical problem. The two-time DTM champion didn’t venture out on track again after the incident as the squad investigated the issue in detail, leaving him 19th in the classification with just 16 laps on board.

Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Portimao DTM test - Day 2 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Dennis OLSEN SSR Performance 1:41.378 - 2 Nico MULLER Team Rosberg 1:41.647 +0.269 3 Nicki THIIM T3 Motorsport 1:41.690 +0.312 4 Ricardo FELLER ABT Sportsline 1:41.721 +0.343 5 Thomas PREINING KÜS Team Bernhard 1:41.742 +0.364 6 Mirko BORTOLOTTI GRT 1:41.771 +0.393 7 Laurens VANTHOOR SSR Performance 1:41.822 +0.444 8 Luca STOLZ Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 1:41.926 +0.548 9 Sheldon VAN DER LINDE Schubert Motorsport 1:41.971 +0.593 10 Mikael GRENIER Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM 1:42.001 +0.623 11 Felipe FRAGA Red Bull AF Corse 1:42.005 +0.627 12 Rene RAST Team ABT 1:42.023 +0.645 13 Maximilian GOTZ Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD 1:42.042 +0.664 14 Kelvin VAN DER LINDE ABT Sportsline 1:42.079 +0.701 15 Lucas AUER Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD 1:42.093 +0.715 16 Marius ZUG Attempto Racing 1:42.094 +0.716 17 Maximilian BUHK Mercedes-AMG Team Mücke 1:42.106 +0.728 18 Arjun MAINI Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 1:42.121 +0.743 19 Marco WITTMANN Walkenhorst Motorsport 1:42.167 +0.789 20 Philipp ENG Schubert Motorsport 1:42.252 +0.874 21 David SCHUMACHER Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD 1:42.321 +0.943 22 Dev GORE Team Rosberg 1:42.323 +0.945 23 Rolf INEICHEN GRT 1:42.366 +0.988 24 Clemens SCHMID GRT grasser-racing.com 1:42.401 +1.023 25 Esteban MUTH Walkenhorst Motorsport 1:42.541 +1.163 26 Maro ENGEL Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM 1:42.595 +1.217 27 Ben GREEN Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 1:42.909 +1.531 28 Sebastien LOEB AlphaTauri AF Corse 1:42.990 +1.612 29 Esmee HAWKEY T3 Motorsport 1:43.040 +1.662 30 Alessio DELEDDA GRT grasser-racing.com 1:43.774 +2.396