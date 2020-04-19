Top events
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Rast: Kubica will face steep learning curve in DTM

shares
comments
Rast: Kubica will face steep learning curve in DTM
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Apr 19, 2020, 10:46 AM

Two-time DTM champion Rene Rast believes ex-Formula 1 star Robert Kubica will face a steep learning curve when he makes his debut in the touring car category later this year.

Kubica will contest his first season in the DTM this season, having been replaced at the Williams F1 team by Formula 2 graduate Nicholas Latifi for 2020.

He will drive a customer BMW M4 operated by ART, which is returning to the series after running a pair of factory Mercedes C63s between 2015-16.

Kubica got his first taste of DTM machinery at the post-season rookie test at Jerez in December last year, but the start of his maiden campaign has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2020 season not scheduled to begin until Norisring in July at the earliest.

Rast, who has won two of the last three DTM titles with Audi, reckons Kubica will have his work cut out to be quick in race trim, but believes the Polish driver is up for the challenge.

"It certainly won't be easy,” Rast said. “The DTM car is very special. Especially to understand the tyre over a race distance is not easy. 

“And if we shouldn't have a test, it will be even more difficult for him. But I think he's already driven one or two days in winter. 

“And in terms of one lap performance he was really strong, he was up there in front. But then it's a question of what it looks like over a race distance. Can he really understand the tyres quickly? That is another question. 

“But I think he is capable of driving in the front. In Formula 1, he didn't have a good car with Williams, he always drove around the back. 

“You never really noticed him. It seemed almost ridiculous, where he was driving around. But I am quite sure that he is still a really good racing driver, because in the past he was a mega talent. 

“And without the accident I would have thought he could have won a Formula 1 title. So he has not forgotten how to drive. He'll have to change, but that certainly won't take long."

Kubica is one of seven drivers set to compete for BMW this season, alongside the Bavarian brand’s six factory signings.

BMW has retained two-time champion Marco Wittmann, ex-F1 driver Timo Glock, 2019 debutant Sheldon van der Linde and Philipp Eng, while IMSA-bound Bruno Spengler has been replaced by ex-Audi driver Jonathan Aberdein, and former Mercedes DTM racer Lucas Auer has taken the place of Joel Eriksson.

Robert Kubica, ART Grand Prix, BMW M4 DTM

Robert Kubica, ART Grand Prix, BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: PKN Orlen

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Robert Kubica , René Rast
Author Rachit Thukral

DTM Next session

Norisring

Norisring

10 Jul - 12 Jul

