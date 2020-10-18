Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
06 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Zolder II / Race report

Zolder DTM: Rast takes dominant win, Kubica on the podium

shares
comments
Zolder DTM: Rast takes dominant win, Kubica on the podium
By:

Rene Rast claimed his fourth successive DTM win at Zolder to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings, as Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica scored his maiden podium finish.

At the start of the race, WRT Audi’s Ferdinand Habsburg led the field from fellow front row starter Rast, with Nico Muller getting the jump on both Robin Frijns and Fabio Scherer to move up to third position.

There was drama on lap 5 when BMW's Jonathan Aberdein rear-ended Scherer going into Turn 5, with the WRT driver then collecting an innocent Frijns who was running ahead of the two.

All three drivers retired from the race, with Frijns in particular suffering a big blow to his title hopes with what was his second DNF in as many rounds.

Not long after the race went back under green, the BMWs of Lucas Auer and Philipp Eng came together at Turn 3, two corners after Auer was hit by Audi debutant Benoit Treluyer.

Eng had to pull across the track after the front-right side of his BMW caught fire, while both Auer and Treluyer also retired from the race after returning to the pits.

Following another safety car period caused by the two crashes, the race resumed on lap 11 with Habsburg leading from Rast, Muller, Mike Rockenfeller and Jamie Green in an all-Audi top five.

Habsburg and Muller peeled into the pits on lap 13, with Rast and Rockenfeller following suit a lap later. This turned out to be the deciding moment of the race as both Rast and Rockenfeller got the overcut on their fellow Audi drivers, jumping to first and second respectively.

Both Habsburg and Muller managed to clear Rockenfeller after he locked up at Turn 5, but neither could respond to Rast’s pace, the two-time championship cruising to an 11-second win.

With that result, he completed a clean sweep of victories in the two rounds at Zolder, putting himself well clear of title rivals Muller and Frijns heading into the season finale at Hockenheim.

Behind, Habsburg began to fade in the closing stages of the race, allowing Muller to clear him with ease at the final chicane on lap 26 and limit the damage to form man Rast.

Kubica shined at Zolder to finish a surprise third, securing a first podium in an otherwise difficult rookie season with BMW’s customer team ART.

The Polish driver was up to sixth by the time the race resumed on lap 11 after two early safety car periods, and got the jump on Rockenfeller and Green by making a late stop on lap 18.

Ten laps later he passed the struggling WRT of Habsburg, finishing as the top driver from the BMW fold in third.

BMW’s Timo Glock rose from 14th on the grid to finish fourth at the flag, ahead of the Audis of Green and Rockenfeller.

Sheldon van der Linde was classified eighth for BMW, while his stablemate Marco Wittmann successfully held off WRT’s Harrison Newey to take ninth.

Habsburg was last of the classified finishers in 10th in a race that saw six retirees after being forced to make an unscheduled second pitstop late in the race.

Race results to follow

Zolder DTM: Habsburg takes shock pole from Rast

Previous article

Zolder DTM: Habsburg takes shock pole from Rast
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Zolder II
Sub-event Race 2
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
World Superbike World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Remembering Ricky Hendrick
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Remembering Ricky Hendrick

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Rast takes dominant win, Kubica on the podium
DTM DTM / Race report

Zolder DTM: Rast takes dominant win, Kubica on the podium

Zolder DTM: Habsburg takes shock pole from Rast
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Zolder DTM: Habsburg takes shock pole from Rast

Zolder DTM: Rast grabs points lead with Saturday win
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Zolder DTM: Rast grabs points lead with Saturday win

Zolder DTM: Rast beats Habsburg to pole, Muller eighth
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Zolder DTM: Rast beats Habsburg to pole, Muller eighth

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

2
IMSA

Derani 'lost respect' for Taylor after Petit Le Mans clash

3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

4
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

5
NHRA

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Rast takes dominant win, Kubica on the podium
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast takes dominant win, Kubica on the podium

Zolder DTM: Habsburg takes shock pole from Rast
DTM

Zolder DTM: Habsburg takes shock pole from Rast

Zolder DTM: Rast grabs points lead with Saturday win
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast grabs points lead with Saturday win

Zolder DTM: Rast beats Habsburg to pole, Muller eighth
DTM

Zolder DTM: Rast beats Habsburg to pole, Muller eighth

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport
DTM

Marquardt steps down from BMW Motorsport

Latest videos

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II 01:29
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights 03:00
DTM

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars 01:12
DTM

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars

DTM: Behind the scenes DTM TV production 02:27
DTM

DTM: Behind the scenes DTM TV production

DTM Zolder: Benoît Tréluyer driving for Audi Sport Team Phoenix 01:12
DTM

DTM Zolder: Benoît Tréluyer driving for Audi Sport Team Phoenix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.