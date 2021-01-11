Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Mar
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
European Le Mans / Breaking news

TF Sport to make prototype debut with LMP2 programme in ELMS

shares
comments
TF Sport to make prototype debut with LMP2 programme in ELMS
By:

Le Mans 24 Hours class-winning team TF Sport will make its first foray into prototype racing this year by entering an LMP2 car in the European Le Mans Series.

As predicted by Motorspot.com, Tom Ferrier’s outfit - which claimed British GT3 honours in 2016 and 2019, and has won both of the last two GT4 titles - will field an Oreca 07-Gibson under the Racing Team Turkey banner.

Two thirds of its 2020 Le Mans GTE-Am-winning lineup, Salih Yoluc and Aston Martin works driver Charlie Eastwood, will share the car with 2016 ELMS champion Harry Tincknell, who will dovetail the programme around his commitments with Mazda’s downsized IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship programme in the DPi class. 

It marks the team’s return to the ELMS for the first time since 2017, when Yoluc was part of the crew that won on debut at Silverstone and finished second in points.

TF stepped up with Yoluc to the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Am class for the 2018-19 superseason and finished runner up in 2019-20 with its double British GT champion Jonny Adam joining Yoluc and Eastwood, the latter pair also finishing runners up in last year’s International GT Open series.

The team has taken delivery of the car and already commenced testing. 

Team boss Ferrier said that it’s move into prototype racing was “somewhere we have always wanted to progress to”.

“A huge thanks to Salih for making this possible and staying with us,” he said. “We’re very happy to keep Charlie, as both him and Salih are known quantities to us and we’re really pleased to have Harry alongside us. 

"A driver of Harry’s quality and experience will speed up the learning process and bring us some strong results.”

Tincknell added that TF Sport is “one of the top British teams out there at the moment” and has “no doubt that TF’s GT success will be continued over into LMP2”.

“I’m thrilled to be joining them, alongside Salih and Charlie,” he said. 

“I’ve watched Salih’s meteoric rise through GT, to become a Le Mans winner and a think the prototype will really suit his driving style. 

"Along with Salih and Charlie, it’s going to be a really fun year!”

Yoluc, who has previous LMP2 experience from racing with United Autosports in the 2018-19 Asian Le Mans Series, will gain further mileage in this year’s Daytona 24 Hours by joining the Eurasia/Rick Ware Racing team alongside 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon.

TF will also be at Daytona for the first time, entering a GT3 Vantage for Eastwood to share with Richard Westbrook, Ben Keating and Maxwell Root.

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell
1/5

Photo by: TF Sport

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell
2/5

Photo by: TF Sport

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell
3/5

Photo by: TF Sport

Racing Team Turkey team logo

Racing Team Turkey team logo
4/5

Photo by: TF Sport

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07, Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell
5/5

Photo by: TF Sport

Maldonado's cousin inks United Autosports ELMS deal

Previous article

Maldonado's cousin inks United Autosports ELMS deal
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Teams TF Sport
Author James Newbold

Trending Today

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

In defence of Luca Badoer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

In defence of Luca Badoer

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

Latest news

TF Sport to make prototype debut with LMP2 programme in ELMS
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

TF Sport to make prototype debut with LMP2 programme in ELMS

Maldonado's cousin inks United Autosports ELMS deal
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Maldonado's cousin inks United Autosports ELMS deal

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed

United pair Hanson, Albuquerque wrap up ELMS title
Video Inside
ELMS European Le Mans / Race report

United pair Hanson, Albuquerque wrap up ELMS title

Trending

1
IMSA

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

2
Formula 1

In defence of Luca Badoer

17h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

Latest news

TF Sport to make prototype debut with LMP2 programme in ELMS
ELMS

TF Sport to make prototype debut with LMP2 programme in ELMS

Maldonado's cousin inks United Autosports ELMS deal
ELMS

Maldonado's cousin inks United Autosports ELMS deal

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed
WEC

Unpopular new LMP2 driver rules set to be reversed

United pair Hanson, Albuquerque wrap up ELMS title
ELMS

United pair Hanson, Albuquerque wrap up ELMS title

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar
ELMS

Red Bull Ring returns on 2021 ELMS calendar

Latest videos

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Portimao - Race highlights 03:01
European Le Mans
Nov 1, 2020

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Portimao - Race highlights

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Portimao - Midway highlights 02:47
European Le Mans
Nov 1, 2020

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Portimao - Midway highlights

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza - Race highlights 03:03
European Le Mans
Oct 11, 2020

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza - Race highlights

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza - Michael Fassbender interview 01:49
European Le Mans
Oct 11, 2020

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza - Michael Fassbender interview

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza - Flying bodywork 00:23
European Le Mans
Oct 11, 2020

European Le Mans Series: 4 Hours of Monza - Flying bodywork

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.