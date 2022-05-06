Audi names Supercars, DTM drivers in Bathurst roster

Listen to this article

A handful of Audi driver crews for the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener were named earlier this week, including reigning Bathurst 1000 winners Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth.

The full roster for the six-strong fleet of factory-backed R8s, run by Melbourne Performance Centre, has now been unveiled with more local firepower and some works aces from overseas.

Tony Bates will be joined in the #24 entry by Supercars race winners Cam Waters and David Reynolds.

The latter will be competing against his Supercars team bosses Brenton and Stephen Grove, who will be in a Grove Racing Porsche.

The #74 car will be shared by Nathanael Berthon, Kelvin van der Linde and Bathurst local Brad Schumacher.

Berthon will be making his Bathurst 12 Hour debut while van der Linde has already made a number of starts at Mount Panorama.

The #777 R8 will be raced by new Audi DTM signing Ricardo Feller, three-time Bathurst 12 Hour starter Markus Winkelhock and front-running Australian GT racer Yasser Shahin.

“In 2011, we were a pioneer at the Bathurst 12 Hour as the first GT3 entrant,” said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“In the meantime, many international brands have followed us and thus contributed to the event’s rise to one of the world’s most important GT3 endurance races. With three victories at Bathurst, Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era.

"Now, against the backdrop of Pro-Am regulations, we’re facing a new challenge just like our rivals.”

There will be seven R8s in total in the compact 20-card field, the MPC entries joined by a Team BRM car driven by Mark Rosser, Joey Mawson and Nick Percat.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between May 13-15.

Audi's 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour line-up

Entry Team Driver Driver Driver #9 Melbourne Performance Centre Marc Cini Dean Fiore Lee Holdsworth #17 Team BRM Joey Mawson Nick Percat Mark Rosser #24 Melbourne Performance Centre Tony Bates David Reynolds Cameron Waters #47 Melbourne Performance Centre James Kondouris Theo Kondouris David Russell & Paul Stokell #65 Melbourne Performance Centre Chaz Mostert Fraser Ross Liam Talbot #74 Melbourne Performance Centre Nathanael Berthon Kelvin van der Linde Brad Schumacher #777 Melbourne Performance Centre Ricardo Feller Yasser Shahin Markus Winkelhock