Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Imola plays host to the fourth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Imola is the first of the three rounds to host a Sprint race this year, leading to a radically different weekend schedule.

This means qualifying will take place on Friday evening after just one hour of practice, setting the starting grid for the Sprint event on Saturday.

The results of the Sprint in turn will determine who gets to start the grand prix from pole position.

What time does qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna will begin at 17:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Friday, April 22, 2022 
  • Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Saturday) / 00:00 JST (Saturday) / 20:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - FP1 results: 

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.402
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'30.279 0.877
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'30.867 1.465
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'32.439 3.037
5 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'32.988 3.586
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'33.012 3.610
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'33.160 3.758
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'33.365 3.963
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'33.611 4.209
10 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'34.262 4.860
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'34.615 5.213
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'35.104 5.702
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'35.420 6.018
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'35.502 6.100
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'35.625 6.223
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'36.033 6.631
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'36.461 7.059
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'36.464 7.062
19 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'37.450 8.048
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'39.698 10.296
View full results
Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
