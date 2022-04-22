F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Imola is the first of the three rounds to host a Sprint race this year, leading to a radically different weekend schedule.

This means qualifying will take place on Friday evening after just one hour of practice, setting the starting grid for the Sprint event on Saturday.

The results of the Sprint in turn will determine who gets to start the grand prix from pole position.

What time does qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna will begin at 17:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Friday, April 22, 2022

: Friday, April 22, 2022 Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Saturday) / 00:00 JST (Saturday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - FP1 results: