F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Verstappen’s title was confirmed when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was penalized five seconds soon after the race concluded, which dropped him from second place to third.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull Racing’s two-time champion Verstappen scored 25 points at Suzuka, compared to Leclerc’s 15 rather than 18. That meant Verstappen’s lead in the World Championship is 113 points and cannot be overhauled in the remaining four races.

The penalty also meant that Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez moves ahead of Leclerc into second in the championship.

Mercedes’ George Russell could only finish eighth but that increased his gap to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who crashed out soon after the initial start in Japan, to five points in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and is now 22 points behind Sainz.

Nicholas Latifi’s first points of the season for ninth place in his Williams means that Nico Hulkenberg is the only driver to have started a race this year to be on zero points.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla Driver Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1 Max Verstappen 366 - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25 2 Sergio Pérez 253 - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18 3 Charles Leclerc 252 26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15 4 George Russell 207 12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 202 18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 - 6 Lewis Hamilton 180 15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10 7 Lando Norris 101 - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1 8 Esteban Ocon 78 6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12 9 Fernando Alonso 65 2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6 10 Valtteri Bottas 46 8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - 11 Sebastian Vettel 32 - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8 12 Daniel Ricciardo 29 - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 - 13 Pierre Gasly 23 - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 14 Kevin Magnussen 22 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - - 15 Lance Stroll 13 - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 - 16 Mick Schumacher 12 - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - - 17 Yuki Tsunoda 11 4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 18 Zhou Guanyu 6 1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - - 19 Alexander Albon 4 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - 20 Nicholas Latifi 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 21 Nyck de Vries 2 2 22 Nico Hülkenberg 0 - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull’s 43-point haul extended its lead over Ferrari to 165.

In the battle for second, Ferrari again outscored Mercedes, this time by one point, and the gap is out to 67.

Alpine scored the second-best points haul at Suzuka, grabbing back fourth place in the standings from McLaren after its Singapore disaster. Alpine is now 13 ahead of McLaren, which could only salvage one point in Japan.

Sebastian Vettel’s sixth place finish, thanks to an early change to intermediate tyres, puts Aston Martin Racing 11 points clear of Haas in seventh.

Williams registered for the fifth time this season, but remains firmly anchored to the bottom of the standings, 26 points behind AlphaTauri.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla Constructor Points Grands Prix 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1 Red Bull 619 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 2 Ferrari 454 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 3 Mercedes 387 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 4 Alpine/Renault 143 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 5 McLaren/Mercedes 130 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 52 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - 7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 45 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 8 Haas/Ferrari 34 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 34 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 10 Williams/Mercedes 8 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2