Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Next / Brown admits to "mechanisms" in Ricciardo's McLaren F1 contract
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Monaco plays host to the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the all-important qualifying on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice ahead of the Monaco GP qualifying, with Charles Leclerc topping the times in both FP1 and FP2.

Red Bull was again Ferrari's top rival through practice, while McLaren emerged as the third-quickest team courtesy of Lando Norris.

With the streets of Monaco offering limited opportunities for overtaking, qualifying could well end up deciding who will win the most prestigious race on the 2022 F1 calendar.

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, although red flags could lead to delays.

  • Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Monaco Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'12.656
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.700 0.044
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'13.035 0.379
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'13.103 0.447
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'13.294 0.638
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'13.406 0.750
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'13.636 0.980
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'13.912 1.256
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'14.059 1.403
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'14.134 1.478
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'14.239 1.583
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'14.267 1.611
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'14.468 1.812
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'14.486 1.830
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'14.525 1.869
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'14.623 1.967
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'14.894 2.238
18 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'15.216 2.560
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'16.276 3.620
20 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
View full results

Monaco Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'14.531
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'14.570 0.039
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'14.601 0.070
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'14.712 0.181
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'15.056 0.525
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'15.083 0.552
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'15.157 0.626
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'15.211 0.680
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'15.387 0.856
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'15.499 0.968
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'15.536 1.005
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'15.539 1.008
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'15.749 1.218
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'15.806 1.275
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'16.110 1.579
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'16.315 1.784
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'16.417 1.886
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'17.714 3.183
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'18.636 4.105
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse
Previous article

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse
Next article

Brown admits to "mechanisms" in Ricciardo's McLaren F1 contract

Brown admits to "mechanisms" in Ricciardo's McLaren F1 contract
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Suzuka SUPER GT: Bandoh team leads all-Toyota front row Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Bandoh team leads all-Toyota front row

2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview Spanish GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez explains Monaco GP qualifying crash down to cold tyres

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Bad luck ‘bound to stop at some stage’ after Monaco red flag

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Blind corner made Perez Monaco crash inevitable

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
20 h
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.