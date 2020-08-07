Formula 1
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Practice report

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 3:29 PM

Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas to the top spot in FP2 for Formula 1's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, with the Mercedes drivers setting their best times on different tyre compounds.

Under cloudy skies at a nevertheless hot Silverstone, Hamilton wound up fastest on the medium Pirelli rubber, 0.176s quicker than his teammate's effort on the soft tyres.

The session was ended with just over two minutes to go after late mechanical problems caused Sebastian Vettel and Antonio Giovinazzi to stop on track.

Kevin Magnussen and Daniil Kvyat set the early pace on the medium tyres before Racing Point's Lance Stroll established the top spot benchmark at 1m27.179s on the softs, with nearly 15 minutes of the 90-minute session completed.

Nico Hulkenberg then demoted his Racing Point teammate with his own initial run on the softs, before Stroll hit back to retake first place seconds before Bottas completed his first flying lap on the mediums at the 20-minute mark.

Bottas improved P1 to 1m25.917s – 1.21s quicker than Stroll had just gone – while Hamilton ventured out for the first time in the session.

The world champion lowered the P1 time to a 1m25.911s with his first flying lap, which was set on the soft tyres, which put him 0.006s quicker than Bottas's medium effort.

As the session moved past the half-hour mark, the Mercedes drivers had their rubber inverted, with Bottas moving to the softs.

He used the red-walled rubber to retake first place with a 1m25.782s, with the fastest time in all three sectors at that point.

Five minutes later, Hamilton established the fastest time of the session with a 1m25.606s – although Bottas kept his quickest time in sector one.

Just before the field focused on their long-run data-gathering, Daniel Ricciardo, who had earlier had a time deleted for running wide at Copse where the FIA is policing track limits, popped his Renault into third with a flying lap on the softs.

That lap left Ricciardo 0.815s adrift of Hamilton's fastest time, but ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who set his fastest time on the softs shortly after his former teammate had gone third.

Stroll and Hulkenberg set their best times on the medium rubber, with Stroll edging ahead by 0.3s in their intra-Racing Point battle, to end the session in fifth and sixth.

Charles Leclerc finished the session in seventh, ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, with Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10.

Alex Albon finished 11th in the second Red Bull, ahead of AlphaTauri drivers Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly.

Vettel finished 14th in the standings but he disrupted proceedings late on when his Ferrari suffered an engine failure as he ran down Silverstone's old pit straight and he pulled over to the inside of Copse.

This was covered by the virtual safety car, but the session was red flagged in the final minutes when Giovinazzi's car lost drive approaching Maggotts and he ground to a halt in the runoff area ahead of Becketts, and FP2 as not restarted.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 22 1'25.606
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 22 1'25.782 0.176
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 29 1'26.421 0.815
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 15 1'26.437 0.831
5 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 24 1'26.501 0.895
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point 26 1'26.746 1.140
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 32 1'26.812 1.206
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'26.867 1.261
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 24 1'26.918 1.312
10 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 25 1'26.928 1.322
11 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 25 1'26.960 1.354
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 33 1'27.002 1.396
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 31 1'27.128 1.522
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 30 1'27.198 1.592
15 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 28 1'27.294 1.688
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 31 1'27.320 1.714
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 30 1'27.535 1.929
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 28 1'27.582 1.976
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 32 1'27.683 2.077
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 26 1'27.955 2.349
View full results
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Alex Kalinauckas

