Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the first time this season, ahead of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

When is the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held on December 13 at the Yas Marina Circuit

Date : Sunday, December 13, 2020

: Sunday, December 13, 2020 Start time: 5:10pm local time / 2:10pm CET / 1:10pm GMT / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Abu Dhabi GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from UAE to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests sunny conditions in Abu Dhabi this Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 24C for the start of the race.

Starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related video