Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
290 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
305 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
312 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

shares
comments
Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system
By:

AlphaTauri technical chief Jody Egginton believes aerodynamic development will remain "king" in settling the close midfield fight in Formula 1 this year despite the new token system.

With the new technical regulations postponed until next year, a freeze has been placed on widespread car development between 2020 and 2021 to try and cut costs in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Each team has two development tokens to spend on updating part of its 2020 car design, with most expecting to carry over around 60% of last year's chassis.

The challenge most teams will face is trying to recover downforce for their 2021 cars after tweaks were made to the regulations to cut speeds, with the biggest changes coming on the floor design.

McLaren has been forced to spend its two tokens on integrating its new Mercedes power units following a change in supplier from last year, leading to suggestions it could be left on the back foot in the close midfield fight.

But AlphaTauri technical director Egginton said the fact in-season aerodynamic development remained outside of the limitations meant that the token system would not end up defining pecking order.

"At the end of the day, aerodynamics are still not heavily controlled by tokens," Egginton told Motorsport.com.

"You could elect to do a new nose, but a nose is not going to make or break your aerodynamic concept when nearly every other aspect apart from the rearward part of the floor of the regulations is the same.

"You could fiddle with the chassis a bit. I guess everyone other than McLaren is keeping the same PU, so their tokens go into integrating all of that. They've got to get that power unit to fit. I'm sure there's compromise and reward in there for them, so what that will do for them in detail, I don't know.

"No, I don't think the tokens are a differentiator on aerodynamic concept, and it's aero that's still king. Everyone will use their tokens for something, but I don't think that's the key differentiator to decide the order."

Read Also:

AlphaTauri finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship despite scoring more points than ever before and picking up its first race win since 2008 at Monza.

The team regularly fought with McLaren, Racing Point, Renault and Ferrari in a congested midfield fight that Egginton anticipated would continue through 2021.

"I expect a very close midfield again, but I don't know the order," he said.

"I wasn't even prepared to tell anyone the order last winter, to be honest! We know our targets, we think if we achieve them, we'll be in the mix. The target is to get in the top five. If we can make the same step we made this year to last year, I think that's what we've got to do.

"But obviously with the regulation changes on the rearward floor to limit downforce, we've got a bit more work to do. It's not just more of the same, it's more of the same and a few changes to recover from.

"Unless someone makes a mistake, it should be tight. Hopefully it's not us making the mistake!"

Related video

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

Previous article

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault

F1 2016 review: Red Bull takes big leap as Verstappen stars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2016 review: Red Bull takes big leap as Verstappen stars

Latest news

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

Trending

1
Supercars

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

3
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

4
Formula 1

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault

5
Formula 1

F1 2016 review: Red Bull takes big leap as Verstappen stars

Latest news

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

Aero development still "king" for 2021 despite F1 token system

Formula 1
14m
The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

Formula 1
17h
How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

Formula 1
19h
Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

Formula 1
20h
Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Formula 1
22h

Latest videos

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
23h

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:08
Formula 1
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Lost F1 Teams: Campos 07:42
Formula 1
Jan 29, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Campos

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021 04:21
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison 12:49
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.