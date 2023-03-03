Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes signs former senior Red Bull F1 figure as new special advisor Next / F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Bahrain GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Bahrain Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Bahrain GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane
Listen to this article
Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo is the first team to apply a solution that was pioneered by Mercedes in 2022, with the Swiss-based outfit looking to refine the flow structures at the front of the car, to improve performance downstream.

Mercedes introduced its widebody chassis blister solution as part of a larger package of updates at the British Grand Prix. That suite of parts helped to soothe some of the ill effects posed by porpoising that it suffered in the opening half of the season but also helped the team to unlock some of the latent potential in the W13.

The widebody chassis blisters have been retained on the W14 and optimised around the changes made to the suspension for 2023. While Alfa completed its pre-season test without such an arrangement, it has been added for the race weekend.

Mercedes W13 suspension detail

Mercedes W13 suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14 side pod

Mercedes W14 side pod

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The wishbones, steering arms and pull- or push-rods in use are all already mounted in ways that encourage the best possible flow patterns, with many designers orienting them in order to improve the airflow's passage to the floor and sidepod.

These bodywork blisters are being used in addition to the fairings that we see all the teams employ (eg: Mercedes above) to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the suspension elements, reducing some of the losses accrued along the chassis and amplifying the downwash effect.

Alfa Romeo C43 side detail

Alfa Romeo C43 side detail

The other interesting details on the Alfa Romeo in this region include the lower rear wishbone leg’s position on the chassis, which (like Ferrari) finds a home in a lower keel section of the chassis.

Meanwhile, the bib wing, a feature we saw many teams adopt throughout the course of 2022, following its introduction by Aston Martin, is seemingly mounted much higher on the C43.

Alpine A523 rear wing

Alpine A523 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523 diffuser

Alpine A523 diffuser

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An interesting feature on the Alpine A523 that we noted during pre-season test, but didn’t have a good image of, is the sculpting of the lower section of the rear wing endplate.

The regulations in this region of the endplate looked to prohibit the various types of aerodynamic furniture that adorned this section. While not as potent a solution as the upwash strakes that teams used to place here, the swage line that Alpine has incorporated into the endplate is a nice feature that will surely provide an uptick in performance compared with a regularly contoured alternative.

Alpine A523 rear wing

Alpine A523 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Staying on the topic of the A523’s rear wing, Alpine has opted for the lower downforce option this weekend from the selection that trialled during the preseason test. Both options that have been employed feature a spoon-shaped mainplane, but this variant has a narrower central section and steeper transition to a much shallower outboard section.

Mercedes W14 detail

Mercedes W14 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Looking down over the back of the Mercedes we are reminded of how wide the engine cover shelf is on the W14, while also being given an impression of how deep the gulley is too. Notably there are two louvres within the gulley, which are used to reject some heat from around the power unit.

The panels that these louvres are housed in are interchangeable too, meaning they can be blanked entirely or additional openings added in order to cater for the various climatic demands they’ll face this season.

It’s also worth noting that the hunched shoulder section on the outside of the gulley is hollow, meaning that the bodywork could be pulled in much tighter here, but the team has taken this route based on the aerodynamic gains that are afforded.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes signs former senior Red Bull F1 figure as new special advisor

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Why new rear wing hints at change of F1 approach for Mercedes

Why new rear wing hints at change of F1 approach for Mercedes

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why new rear wing hints at change of F1 approach for Mercedes Why new rear wing hints at change of F1 approach for Mercedes

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole

St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

IndyCar

St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive” St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying

Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying

IndyCar

Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying

Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation" Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.