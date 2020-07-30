Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

shares
comments
"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well
By:
Jul 30, 2020, 3:39 PM

Martin Brundle says it is “difficult to believe” Racing Point managed to copy last year’s title-winning Mercedes Formula 1 car so well, praising the team for doing “an extraordinary job”.

Racing Point opted to base the design of its RP20 car on the 2019-spec Mercedes W10, stressing it has done so legally despite an ongoing protest from Renault.

The team has enjoyed a huge upswing in form this season, locking out the second row of the grid in Hungary two weeks ago before Lance Stroll finished the race in fourth place.

Racing Point sits fourth in the constructors’ championship, one point behind McLaren and 13 clear of Ferrari after three races.

Ex-F1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 pundit Brundle said it was “difficult to believe” Racing Point had managed to copy the 2019 Mercedes so well and understand it enough to make it work.

“To replicate a car that works, it is stretching my imagination on that,” Brundle said in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“Having said that, they do buy – in a legitimate way – the engine and gearbox, which fixes your rear suspension, pick up points, and suspension elements. They buy everything they can.

“There’s an awful lot of reference points on the car that they legitimately buy. And it's just there are bits underneath aero parts and all that. When they created this, they had to finesse it.

“So they've done an extraordinary job.”

Read Also:

The FIA is currently reviewing a protest lodged by Renault against Racing Point following the last two races in Austria and Hungary, centring on the legality of the brake ducts on the RP20 car.

Renault has stressed that its protest also acts as a push for clarification from the FIA over the degree of collaboration allowed in F1, believing it may have a knock-on effect for future teams’ models.

Brundle said it was only right for the practices to be questioned after such an improvement in form, but was confident any legality concerns would be allayed by the FIA.

“We're right to question it, as journalists,” Brundle said.

“The FIA have been to see it. I’d imagine if you do a scan of last year's Mercedes and this year's Racing Point, that would verify that, but then I'm told the FIA have looked at all of that. And they're satisfied.

“I don't think it's for me to say. I absolutely will not use emotive words like cheating, or whether information has been passed. That would be illegal under the regulations. I don't think they want to or dare do that.

“It's incredulous that the car works so well, but then it's a good little team. The bottom line is if the FIA say they've checked out completely, and Mercedes and Racing Point say ‘we worked under particularly the 2019 regulations, when this car was conceived,’ what can we do?

“Apart from keep asking the questions like you've asked me. If they're trying to pull the wool over our eyes, we'll find out eventually, as has happened with Ferrari last year.”

Watch every race exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW TV.

Grosjean clears air with Hamilton over anti-racism message

Previous article

Grosjean clears air with Hamilton over anti-racism message

Next article

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?

Bristol finale results
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Bristol finale results

Ray Everham Granted Release From Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Ray Everham Granted Release From Hendrick Motorsports

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

Le Mans 1990: How Salazar was bumped out of the winning Jaguar
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Le Mans 1990: How Salazar was bumped out of the winning Jaguar

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson’s first IndyCar run impresses Ganassi’s Hull, Dixon

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
8m

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
26m

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

Grosjean clears air with Hamilton over anti-racism message
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Grosjean clears air with Hamilton over anti-racism message

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old

1h
2
Formula 1

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?

3
World of Outlaws

Bristol finale results

4
NASCAR Cup

Ray Everham Granted Release From Hendrick Motorsports

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

Latest videos

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Latest news

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call
Formula 1

Haas would "1000%" repeat formation lap call

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well
Formula 1

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

Grosjean clears air with Hamilton over anti-racism message
Formula 1

Grosjean clears air with Hamilton over anti-racism message

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old
Formula 1

Norris to use helmet designed by six-year-old

Perez in self-isolation after inconclusive COVID-19 test
Formula 1

Perez in self-isolation after inconclusive COVID-19 test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.