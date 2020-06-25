Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m

shares
comments
F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 11:58 AM

Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey has personally donated $1m to kick-start a foundation that will help people from underrepresented groups forge a career in the sport.

The foundation is part of the #WeRaceAsOne diversity initiative that F1 launched earlier this week, which followed on from a commitment made in November.

F1 says that the role of the new foundation will be "to finance primarily, but not exclusively, internships and apprenticeships within F1 for underrepresented groups to ensure they have the opportunity to fulfil their potential and have access to a promising career in the sport".

The foundation, which does not yet have an official name, will operate alongside the new "task force" that F1 announced this week.

Elaborating on the plans, F1 says that the latter "will be established over the next few months and will include input from the drivers and teams, as well as external diversity and inclusion experts.

"The Task Force will be specifically focussed at identifying the employment and education opportunities for underrepresented groups across F1, including STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] careers, and the required actions to address these findings."

F1 says that the initial $1m donation from Carey is just the start of a fund-raising programme: "We hope that the funding will grow over time to support more interns and scholarship opportunities in the future.

"We believe that as a truly international sport we can make a difference by using our voice and determination to address these vital issues.

"We are a sport that represents millions of global fans and we must ensure we are as diverse and inclusive in our own community as the communities we serve around the world."

Carey stressed the importance of opening up the sport to people of all backgrounds.

"We fully recognise that F1 needs to be more inclusive and diverse," he said. "While we set out our strategy last year to improve the position of our sport, we need, and want, to do more.

"That is why we will establish a Task Force to listen and ensure the right initiatives are identified to increase diversity in F1.

"We want to ensure we give people from all backgrounds the best chances to work in F1 regardless of their gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or physical abilities.

"We are therefore also taking the initial step of creating a foundation to support key educational and employment opportunities across F1 that will give underrepresented talent the chance to work in this incredible sport and build an exciting career."

Next article
Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Previous article

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"
Supercars / Supercars

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"

IRL: Indy Aurora V8 engine debuts
IndyCar / IndyCar

IRL: Indy Aurora V8 engine debuts

Why F1's new initiative on racism must follow Hamilton's lead
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why F1's new initiative on racism must follow Hamilton's lead

Jacques Villeneuve enjoyed driving his father’s Ferrari 312 T3
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Jacques Villeneuve enjoyed driving his father’s Ferrari 312 T3

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Imola boss lobbies F1 for inclusion on 2020 calendar

Latest news

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m
Formula 1 / Formula 1
56m

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Formula 1

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020

3
Supercars

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"

4
IndyCar

IRL: Indy Aurora V8 engine debuts

5
Formula 1

Why F1's new initiative on racism must follow Hamilton's lead

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Latest news

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m
Formula 1

F1 launches diversity foundation, Carey donates $1m

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons
Formula 1

Why F1 can take heart from the Bundesliga’s lessons

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020
Formula 1

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.