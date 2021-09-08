Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Nikita Mazepin says he has “no problems” with Haas Formula 1 team-mate Mick Schumacher after tensions flared at Zandvoort, but that he wants “to be in front”.

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Mazepin and Schumacher had run-ins on both Saturday and Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, prompting Haas F1 boss Gunther Steiner to plan talks ahead of Monza this weekend.

Mazepin was left annoyed after claiming Schumacher broke the team’s agreement by passing him on-track ahead of their final qualifying laps on Saturday, spoiling his session. Schumacher said he had received permission from the team to overtake Mazepin.

On Sunday, it was Schumacher who felt aggrieved after Mazepin made a late defensive move on him on the main straight at the end of the opening lap, forcing Schumacher to back out at the last moment, but he still picked up front wing damaged.

Schumacher said Mazepin “ruined my race” and admitted afterwards that his relationship with his team-mate had “room for improvement”.

But Mazepin felt the incident at Zandvoort would have no bearing on his relationship with Schumacher, as it had “been the same exactly from the beginning of the year”, recognising there “has been some tension”.

“But for me, I really don't care so much who I'm fighting with,” Mazepin said.

“I’m doing it respectfully, and I'm not going to give any more than I should.”

Asked if there were any problems between him and Schumacher, Mazepin replied: “No problems, but I want to be in front.”

Steiner met with Schumacher and Mazepin after the team’s post-race engineering briefing to talk about what happened, and said they would “meet before Monza to see what we need to do to avoid this in future”.

Haas has been treating 2021 as a transition year, opting against any car development in order to place full focus on the new regulations coming in 2022 and to allow its all-rookie line-up to settle into F1.

But Steiner disagreed that it was a good thing the tensions between his rookie drivers were arising now, saying there was “never a good time to go through this”.

“But I've been there before, we will sort it,” Steiner said.

“And I think the timing, I’d rather have it now than next year, to be honest. We are in a position where at least we've got a little bit of time to sort it still.

“We have got nine races to go, we need to fix this. This is now a big task to do. And we will work hard at it.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Previous article

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Load comments

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

12 h
5
Formula 1

Vettel says F1 drivers exploiting VSC "loophole"

Latest news
Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

45m
Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

1 h
Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

2 h
Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking
Formula 1

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

16 h
Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

16 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Autodromo Nazionale di Monza 01:34
Formula 1
1 h

Virtual Onboard - Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP 05:05
Formula 1
1 h

Ciao Palermo, Monza is calling! | Max Verstappen’s road trip to the Italian GP

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 09:13
Formula 1
4 h

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1? 14:34
Formula 1
22 h

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022 01:19
Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose Dutch GP
Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Trending Today

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Vettel says F1 drivers exploiting VSC "loophole"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel says F1 drivers exploiting VSC "loophole"

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
18 h
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Latest news

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Gap between Red Bull and Mercedes 0.1s right now

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Tyre unknowns behind lack of Dutch GP overtaking

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.