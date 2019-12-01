Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Race in
00 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers

shares
comments
Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers
By:
Dec 1, 2019, 12:27 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team will not embark on a "fishing mission" to try to lure other top line Formula 1 drivers on board for 2021 until it knows what Lewis Hamilton is doing.

The driver market silly season kicked off over the Abu Dhabi weekend as speculation in the Italian media suggested that Ferrari chairman John Elkann had already made contact with Hamilton.

That prompted a response from Wolff, who said that his outfit was "totally okay" if Hamilton had spoken to Ferrari, and explained it was important that future talks were approached in a transparent manner.

Read Also:

If Hamilton were to leave, then Red Bull's Max Verstappen would be the favourite to replace him should the Dutchman feel that the German car manufacturer offered him a better chance in the future.

But despite having been linked several times with Verstappen in the past, Wolff says that Mercedes will not consider sounding out other drivers until it has decided one way or another what is going to happen with Hamilton.

"I think that the values within the team are that loyalty and integrity are absolutely number one on the list," said Wolff. "Understanding Lewis' position and objectives will be key for any decision that we take.

"So we will not embark on a fishing mission with potential drivers out there before Lewis and us have had this discussion. And that hasn't taken place because we wanted to wrap up the season, and then we'll see how that goes.

"And because we're having a consensual relationship, we need both sides to be happy."

While there is potential for Mercedes to be left without many options if Hamilton leaves and other drivers have committed elsewhere, Wolff says he does not feel that he needs to rush getting things sorted.

"I don't think it is particularly damaging not come to conclusions quickly," he explained. "I know that we want to have the strongest possible line-up in 2021 and there's a full year to go.

"I think the silly season is going to start soon and conversations are going to begin. And whether we know our driver line-up in April, July or October is not important."

Next article
Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"

Previous article

Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"

Next article

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
09:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
13:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
10:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
13:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
13:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NHRA

Todd Okuhara - DSR interview

3
NASCAR Cup

Eye in the Sky: Tab Boyd leads a veteran and a pair of rookies in 2018

4
Formula 1

Renault pays tribute to "instrumental" Hulkenberg

3h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

10m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

Latest news

Live: Follow the Abu Dhabi GP as it happens
F1

Live: Follow the Abu Dhabi GP as it happens

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start
F1

Ferrari referred to stewards before Abu Dhabi GP start

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers
F1

Mercedes won't go on "fishing mission" to lure F1 drivers

Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"
F1

Verstappen: Alonso return without strong car a "waste of time"

Russell: Outqualifying Kubica in every GP harder than it looks
F1

Russell: Outqualifying Kubica in every GP harder than it looks

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.