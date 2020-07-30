Racing Point driver Perez was due to be present for the FIA press conference on Thursday afternoon at Silverstone, but the team was only represented by Lance Stroll.

It was announced by the press conference MC that Perez was absent from the press conference as a result of an "inconclusive" test result for COVID-19, and that he was self-isolating while awaiting the result of a second test.

A spokesman for Racing Point said there was no further information beyond the FIA's comment.

"Checo is not at the circuit today following an inconclusive test result," he said.

"He is self-isolating awaiting the results of a re-test."

All paddock personnel are required to undergo a test for COVID-19 at least every five days, as set out by the FIA in its protocols for the grands prix this season.

Racing Point would be due to call on one of Mercedes' reserve drivers for the race weekend should Perez test positive for COVID-19, as part of an agreement with the team.

This would result in an F1 return for either Stoffel Vandoorne or Esteban Gutierrez, both of whom share the role as Mercedes' reserve.

Vandoorne made his most recent F1 start at the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, racing for McLaren, while Gutierrez has not raced in F1 since 2016.

Vandoorne is due to race in the final six races of the Formula E season with Mercedes across a nine-day period, starting next Wednesday in Berlin.

A second test for Perez is part of the FIA's protocols when screening all paddock personnel for COVID-19, but is the first time it has been made public that a driver has been required to conduct a re-test.

F1 has reported the results of more than 15,000 COVID-19 tests so far, with only two being confirmed as positive.

Both of these were recorded in Hungary two weeks ago, and neither individual had been in Austria at the opening two rounds.