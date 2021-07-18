Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen Next / FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

By:

Sergio Perez will start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane after his Red Bull Formula 1 team made changes to his car.

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

The Mexican spun off early in Saturday's sprint race at Silverstone, and after picking up damage he did not have the pace with which to make a proper recovery.

He was running in 18th place behind the Williams of Nicholas Latifi when the team called him into retire right at the end. He was officially classified 20th, having completed 16 of the 17 laps.

Red Bull has taken the opportunity to make significant changes to the car which mean that he has to start in the pitlane, rather than from last place on the grid.

Perez will be the only driver to have been able to make such changes since parc ferme rules were applied to all the cars after the FP1 session on Friday.

The team hopes that the revised set-up will give Perez the pace with which to overtake and move up the order in today's race.

The biggest change is a different specification of rear wing.

The FIA noted: "The component has been replaced with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned, this being in accordance with Article 34.2 of the 2021 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

"But as the rear wing assembly is different from the one originally used and also changes have been made to the set up of the suspension and to the cooling of the front brakes (with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request), car number 11 should now be required to start from the pitlane according to Article 34.8b of the 2021 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations."

Read Also:

Red Bull has also taken the opportunity to give Perez his third Honda energy store and control electronics of the season, which would normally earn him a grid penalty.

Following his spin in Saturday's sprint, Perez said he had struggled in traffic.

"Probably here is a place where we have been struggling the most. I struggled a lot with the dirty air, and I don't know if it is related to lighter fuel loads starting, or something like that, but I did struggle in the dirty air at the start of the race."

shares
comments
Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

Previous article

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

Next article

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

3
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

16 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

3 h
5
SCCA

RACE: Runoffs 97-JPMD #25: GT5, S2, FP Raw Race Notes

Latest news
FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

18m
Perez to start British GP from pitlane
Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

22m
Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

38m
Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"

1 h
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
59m

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
6 h

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying 01:00
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

Leclerc: Flat-out sprint like F1’s refuelling era British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Flat-out sprint like F1’s refuelling era

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin British GP
Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

RACE: Runoffs 97-JPMD #25: GT5, S2, FP Raw Race Notes
SCCA SCCA

RACE: Runoffs 97-JPMD #25: GT5, S2, FP Raw Race Notes

Joliet: Rodger Brogdon preview
NHRA NHRA

Joliet: Rodger Brogdon preview

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

Tony Stewart Joliet race notes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart Joliet race notes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
1 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

Latest news

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks, postpones F1 pitstops clampdown to Belgian GP

Perez to start British GP from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pole from F1 sprint race doesn’t feel "proper"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.