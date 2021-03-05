Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3 Next / FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024

By:

Pirelli has been granted an extra year on its current Formula 1 tyre supply contract to make up for the delay in introducing the new technical regulations.

Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024

Pirelli’s most recent deal covered the four seasons from 2020 to 2023, and only the first was to be with traditional 13-inch tyres before the originally-planned switch to 18-inch in 2021.

However, as the global health pandemic hit last year, the new F1 regulations were postponed to 2022, which meant that Pirelli would have been guaranteed only two years with the 18-inch rubber in 2022 and 2023 before potentially losing out at the next tender process.

Acknowledging that the situation was unfair on Pirelli, given the investment required, the FIA and F1 proposed an extension until 2024 which Pirelli was happy to accept. The tyre company has contracts with both organisations in relation to the supply deal, with F1's covering commercial arrangements.

“I want to thank F1 and Pirelli for their collaboration, flexibility and commitment to our sport during this most difficult period,” said FIA president Jean Todt. “COVID-19 has presented us with significant challenges across all aspects of our businesses, but by working together in a sensible, pragmatic way, we have been able to ensure that the long-term stability and strength of F1 remains undiminished.

“The shift to 18-inch wheels and tyres will certainly provide a more exciting image for F1 cars, but it has also presented a significant technical challenge requiring a lot of investment and development on behalf of Pirelli as they continue to deliver tyres that will perform at the highest level.

“In light of this, and the necessary postponement of the new regulations as a result of the pandemic, it is only logical to extend the supply of tyres accordingly.”

Read Also:

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali agreed that an extension was the right solution: “The pandemic caused disruption across the world and F1 was not immune from that. We therefore took the necessary measures last year to defer the regulations by one year to 2022. We are very proud of our partnership with Pirelli and grateful to them for their constructive approach to this timing change.

“Pirelli are very conscious of the strategic role that the tyres have in F1 and we know that they are working very hard to make sure that their products will represent the best balance between performance and durability in the new technical context.”

Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera added: “We're obviously pleased to have reached this agreement that will extend our presence at the pinnacle of world motorsport until 2024. Motorsport forms part of our DNA and F1 represents an open-air laboratory that allows us to apply the knowhow gained on track into our road car tyres.”

shares
comments

Related video

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

Previous article

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

Next article

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

2
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

25min
3
Formula 1

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

56min
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

5
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

42min
Latest news
WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

25m
FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

42m
Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024
Formula 1

Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024

48m
Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3
Formula 1

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

56m
Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski
Formula 1

Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski

1h
Latest videos
First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
11h

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas accepts "risk" in abandoning development of 2021 F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
4h
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC

Jeff Purvis medical update 2007-02-08
Stock car Stock car / News

Jeff Purvis medical update 2007-02-08

Latest news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli granted an extra year as F1 deal extended to 2024

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Netflix releases full trailer for Drive to Survive Season 3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.