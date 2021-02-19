Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Albert Park F1 layout changes explained Next / Netflix reveals release date for season 3 of Drive to Survive
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull announces launch date for RB16B

By:

Red Bull will reveal its Formula 1 challenger next week, with the team announcing a February 23 launch for its 2021 car.

shares
comments
Red Bull announces launch date for RB16B

The Milton Keynes-based outfit announced the date of the unveiling of its RB16B on social media, but no further details of the event were forthcoming.

 

Red Bull is coming off the back of mixed fortunes in 2020, when some aerodynamic anomalies with its RB16 left drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon struggling at times to get fully comfortable with the car.

But the team made good progress over the course of the campaign and enjoyed a morale boosting finish to the season when Verstappen outpaced Mercedes to win the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The team hopes that stability in the regulations, with much of last year's car carried over, will help it lay the foundation for a better challenge against the dominant Mercedes outfit.

Speaking at the end of last year, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that the team needed to produce a more consistent car in 2021 after learning lessons from its problems last season.

"I think we've understood what those issues are and I think that, hopefully, that can be further addressed as we go into next year," he said.

"We need a car that performs at a whole variety of circuits, which Mercedes have been very good at producing. That's where we need to be strong next year. We've got to be strong on all types of circuit, particularly with a 23 race calendar."

The team will have a fresh driver line-up for 2021. While Verstappen is staying, he will have a new teammate as Sergio Perez has been drafted in as replacement for Albon.

Red Bull is hoping that the Mexican's experience and speed that he showed in 2020, which included him taking his maiden win at the Sakhir Grand Prix, will boost its own constructors' championship hopes.

The 2021 season will also be Red Bull's last with Honda, with the Japanese manufacturer having decided to pull out of F1 at the end of this season.

Red Bull has just agreed a deal to take over Honda's F1 project though, and will continue to run the engine, rebranded under the moniker of the energy drinks giant, from 2022.

2021 F1 car launches

Team Date
Mercedes March 2
Red Bull February 23
McLaren February 15
Aston Martin March 3
Alpine March 2
Ferrari March 10
AlphaTauri February 19
Alfa Romeo February 22 
Haas  
Williams March 5

Related video

Albert Park F1 layout changes explained

Previous article

Albert Park F1 layout changes explained

Next article

Netflix reveals release date for season 3 of Drive to Survive

Netflix reveals release date for season 3 of Drive to Survive
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
4
Super GT

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

3h
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

3h
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo
Formula 1

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

6h
Latest videos
Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
5h

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared 00:32
Formula 1
19h

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared 00:33
Formula 1
19h

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 03:52
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 04:18
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Albon: No point "wallowing about" on lost Red Bull F1 drive
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon: No point "wallowing about" on lost Red Bull F1 drive

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

More from
Red Bull Racing
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
3h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
6h
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
20h
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

MotoGP paddock mourns loss of team boss Gresini
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP paddock mourns loss of team boss Gresini

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results
Score Score / News

Historic Tecate SCORE Baja 2000 Monday results

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Supercars driver samples Ambrose NASCAR winner

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Jeb Burton to run for 2021 Xfinity title with Kaulig Racing

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Obituary

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today

Richmond II: Chevy drivers pair with Looney Tunes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Richmond II: Chevy drivers pair with Looney Tunes

Latest news

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.