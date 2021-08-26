Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series Next / How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas remained coy over any decision by Mercedes for its 2022 Formula 1 line-up, both saying there is currently "no news to share".

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Russell is vying to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year after starring during his time at Williams since debuting in F1 in 2019, having also been part of Mercedes' young driver programme in that time.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff previously said the team would look to make a decision on who would partner Lewis Hamilton next year during the summer months, but no announcement has yet been made ahead of F1's return at Spa this weekend following a three-week break.

Russell and Bottas were paired in the opening press conference ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday, and were asked if they knew yet what they were doing next year.

"There is no news to share yet," said Bottas, who later added: "Maybe I know something, maybe I don't. But like I said, there's no news to share."

Asked directly if there was no news to share because a decision had not yet been made, or if it was not the right time to reveal anything, Bottas replied: "There is no news to share. I don't need to clarify any reasons for that.

"I think the same for me and George, that we have a job to do here, and there's no news, and we're going to focus on racing and getting maximum points for the team we are racing with."

Read Also:

George Russell, Williams on drivers parade

George Russell, Williams on drivers parade

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Russell doubted that any announcement about his future would be made before next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

"[There's] no news to share at this stage," Russell said. "[We were] still obviously in discussions over the summer break, but there's nothing to announce one way or another this weekend, and probably not next weekend either, to be honest.

"I think it's no problem. Do things right rather than quickly, let's say."

Mercedes' decision is set to act as the first major domino in F1's driver market for next season, making it a significant decision for the paddock as a whole.

Russell said there was "no real problem" that nothing had been announced yet when asked by Motorsport.com if a delay in a decision would be at all problematic.

"We're both fortunate that we're both sort of looked after in ways by Mercedes, and we both trust them to look after our futures, one way or another," Russell said.

"From my side, speaking for myself, there are no real problems. Whether it's tomorrow, whether it's after Abu Dhabi, I guess you have to trust the people who are looking out for you."

Bottas agreed that it was "not problematic" that nothing had been announced yet as it was "nothing new" for him, having waited as late as Spa to have his future with Mercedes resolved in previous years.

"The situation overall, I'm fine with it completely," Bottas said. "Just really head down and focus for the weekend, and I'm pretty sure for the next weeks, they will definitely fly by with the triple header, and we have a pretty good battle on our hands as a team, so that's the main focus.

"Things eventually will sort themselves out, and we'll see."

Wolff had hinted before the summer break that the team may not necessarily go public with its driver decision immediately after it had been made.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, he said: "It is about us sticking our heads together here and with Mercedes, to draw out the future of our driver line-up. We will take a decision over the summer and then we will decide when to communicate it."

Should Bottas leave Mercedes after five seasons, the Finn is understood to be high on Alfa Romeo's shortlist for 2022. 

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

Previous article

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

Next article

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

18 h
2
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

4
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

5
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Latest news
Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

19m
How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

24m
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

46m
Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

1 h
F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series
Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season 03:02
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight 08:30
Formula 1
6 h

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue"

Formula 1: Schumacher says points would be 00:47
Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher says points would be "amazing bonus" in rookie season

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Robin Miller, 1949-2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Robin Miller, 1949-2021

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
46m
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
18 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
21 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.