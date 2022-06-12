Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Sainz: Taking extra risks cost shot at Baku F1 pole

Carlos Sainz admits that a mistake on his final Formula 1 run in Q3 cost him a shot at pole position for the Azerbaijan GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz: Taking extra risks cost shot at Baku F1 pole
Listen to this article

The Spaniard built up his pace over the course of the weekend and knew he had to take more risks when it mattered come qualifying.

Sainz was fastest after the first runs, despite a close brush with the wall. However, in trying too hard to get a perfect last lap in he made a mistake that ultimately dropped him to fourth on the grid behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

"It's frustrating especially when you see the track evolution that there was in the second run in Q3, with the track temp dropping and the track gripping up,” he said when asked about his last lap by Motorsport.com.

“It's what happens when you go and find the limit, what happens when you are trying yourself out there. Already the first lap of Q3 I had a couple of very tight moments with the wall, and probably the second one trying to clean everything up, I actually did a mistake.

“It cost me quite a bit, but I'm still in the fight, I'm still making progress, so I'm going to take the positives.

"Baku is like this, it's proper on the limit, and it’s probably where I'm lacking a bit of experience with this car, to be properly on the limit or exactly where to find the last tenth in quali in Q3 run two.

“But the important thing is that I was there, that I am making progress, and that for tomorrow I think we are in the fight, and we have a good chance to recover."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz had lagged behind Leclerc on the timing screens during practice before making his mark in Q3.

"I'm thinking a bit of margin on Fridays and FP3s just to make sure I understand the car before pushing it to the limit,” he said. “After a couple of moments in the last few races, I've decided to take a bit this approach.

“And honestly, doing practice I always felt within reach, I just knew I needed to take a bit more risks in qualifying, and as soon as I started taking them, I was in a fight with Charles and the two Red Bulls. It's just that last run that I just wanted to find a bit more, and there wasn't."

Read Also:

Sainz opted to do his Q3 runs without the benefit of a tow, having weighed up the pros and cons.

"Honestly, it was my call,” he admitted. “The whole quali had been quite consistent in terms of track positioning and tyre preparation.

“So I knew I was giving around a tenth and a half on the main straight because of this, but tyre preparation and clean air in front is also important, and it was my goal to go ahead and try and get clean laps in.

“So we will analyse it and maybe the other was the better call, but I mean the mistake was made, not the track position."

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Previous article

2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Next article

Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime

Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems

Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.