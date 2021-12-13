Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Future titles a "bonus" after achieving "everything in F1"

By:

Max Verstappen says any future championships will be a "bonus" after achieving "everything in Formula 1" by winning his first world title on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen: Future titles a "bonus" after achieving "everything in F1"

Verstappen was crowned champion after a dramatic finish to the season at the Yas Marina Circuit that saw him clinch the title with a last-lap pass on rival Lewis Hamilton.

A late safety car period bunched the field and gave Verstappen the chance to attack Hamilton late on after sitting over 10 seconds behind with six laps remaining.

The result saw Verstappen become the first Dutch F1 world champion, and become the fifth-youngest world champion in F1 history.

Verstappen had long-stated that he did not think winning the championship would be a life-changing moment for him, and retained that view after clinching his maiden crown. 

"No, my life will not change now," Verstappen said. "I'm of course very happy that I won the championship.

"That's the final achievement that I wanted in Formula 1, so everything else that comes now is a bonus."

Verstappen added: "Of course I will continue driving, but in terms of achievements, I have achieved everything in Formula 1 now."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with his father Jos Verstappen after the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with his father Jos Verstappen after the race

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The victory helped Verstappen fulfil a long-held dream to become F1 world champion, having joined the grid in 2015 as the youngest driver in the series' history at 17. He then became the youngest driver to ever win a grand prix one year later at the age of 18.

Shortly after getting out of his car and sealing the title, Verstappen was seen sharing a quiet moment with his father, Jos, who also used to race in F1, and was instrumental in Verstappen's rise.

"It all flashes through your head now, especially with my dad travelling around all of Europe [racing go-karts] for that one goal," Verstappen said.

"The first was to be in Formula 1, to hope that you can win a race and hear the national anthem. But then the ultimate goal was the world championship, which is very hard to achieve.

"But now that happened. It's just insane. To have all my close family, friends, my dad, my manager, my girlfriend all here, that makes it extra special."

Read Also:

Verstappen also revealed he was struggling with cramp in his leg on the final lap restart before making his title-winning pass on Hamilton.

"It just summed up the whole season," Verstappen said. "It was completely unpredictable and crazy throughout the whole year."

shares
comments

Related video

Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle
Previous article

Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle

Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protest Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes lodges intention to appeal dismissal of Abu Dhabi protest

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton

Mercedes protest against Verstappen overtaking under SC dismissed Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Mercedes protest against Verstappen overtaking under SC dismissed

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Verstappen: Future titles a "bonus" after achieving "everything in F1"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Future titles a "bonus" after achieving "everything in F1"

Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi apologises for crash that influenced F1 title battle

Why Masi's latest marginal call has left F1 with a sour taste
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Masi's latest marginal call has left F1 with a sour taste

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
4 h
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.