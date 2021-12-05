Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Saudi’s F1 track has avoided street circuit chaos...so far Next / Perez: Saudi Arabia F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Vettel: Aston Martin "miles away" in Jeddah after surprise Q1 exit

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Sebastian Vettel was surprised to struggle so much in Formula 1 qualifying on Saturday, believing that Aston Martin is “not a good match” to the Jeddah track.

Vettel: Aston Martin "miles away" in Jeddah after surprise Q1 exit

Vettel finished a lowly 17th in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, only beating teammate Lance Stroll and the Haas cars to leave Aston Martin as the second-slowest team.

Vettel sounded disappointed over team radio when his engineer confirmed he had only finished 17th, lapping over two-tenths of a second shy of a Q2 berth.

Aston Martin had also featured towards the lower end of the practice session results, but Vettel was surprised by its struggles as nothing had changed on the AMR21 car since Qatar.

He put Aston Martin’s weaknesses down to tyre prep, a challenge several teams have struggled with this weekend, and the Jeddah street track not suiting his car.

“It’s the same car, so I think we are just not a good match to this track,” Vettel said.

“I struggled a bit to get the tyres to work, but I think so did everybody. So it's not efficient, I guess, around here, and doesn't play to our strengths.

“The laps feel good. The balance, once we get it, is OK, but we are miles away, and then you look at the onboard from the others.

"There’s no secrets, they are just faster.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vettel was caught up in a traffic jam towards the end of Q1 as a number of cars bunched towards Turn 27 ahead of their flying laps. The backing-up was sparked by Valtteri Bottas, who was running slowly due to an engine misfire before he ultimately got back to the pits.

“[There were] too many cars in the same spot of the track and cars not able to queue,” Vettel said.

“Some of them [were] passing. It doesn't matter. But in the end, it was two Alpines that passed and everything started to be a mess. You run out of track and there's a car coming from behind and at that point it is carnage.

“I was happy that I got the lap. Nikita [Mazepin] behind me was side-by-side down the main straight and he aborted, so it could have been me the other way around and you don't even get the final shot."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Saudi’s F1 track has avoided street circuit chaos...so far
Previous article

Why Saudi’s F1 track has avoided street circuit chaos...so far
Next article

Perez: Saudi Arabia F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous

Perez: Saudi Arabia F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying

Mazepin didn’t want FP3 incident to impact Hamilton’s F1 title bid Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Mazepin didn’t want FP3 incident to impact Hamilton’s F1 title bid

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia

Vettel: "Draggy car" Aston Martin F1's main 2021 weakness
Formula 1

Vettel: "Draggy car" Aston Martin F1's main 2021 weakness

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test

Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin F1 team
Formula 1

Szafnauer has "no intention of leaving" Aston Martin F1 team

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime
Formula 1

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Latest news

Perez: Saudi Arabia F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Saudi Arabia F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous

Vettel: Aston Martin "miles away" in Jeddah after surprise Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Aston Martin "miles away" in Jeddah after surprise Q1 exit

Why Saudi’s F1 track has avoided street circuit chaos...so far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Saudi’s F1 track has avoided street circuit chaos...so far

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.