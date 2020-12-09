Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi

shares
comments
Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi
By:

Red Bull Racing has named Juri Vips and Sebastien Buemi as its line-up for next week's Formula 1 post season test in Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull's long-time test and reserve driver Buemi and 20-year-old Vips will each drive a 2020 RB16 for the entire one-day test.

Vip recently joined the Swiss veteran as one of the team's reserve drivers after completing the required 300km during a private test for the team with an older F1 car.

The Abu Dhabi test will be the Estonian's first official F1 outing in the team's current car.

Last month Red Bull named Vips as its official reserve driver for the Turkish Grand Prix when Buemi was unavailable due to his FIA World Endurance Championship duties with Toyota.

Vips was due to contest the full 2020 Super Formula season, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Japan's travel restrictions his 2020 campaign became a mix of outings in the Formula Regional championship and eight races in Formula 2, where he replaced the injured Sean Gelael at DAMS.

"I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that Aston Martin Red Bull Racing have given me to drive the RB16 at the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi," Vips said.

"This will be the first time I get to drive a current Formula 1 car as I did my 300km in an RB8.

"There will be a lot to learn but I will make sure I prepare as much as I can and it has been good for me to be with the team as reserve driver for the last few races.”

Read Also:

Buemi, who finished fourth in the 2019-20 Formula E championship with Nissan e.dams before winning a third straight Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota, will get his first F1 mileage since July 2019, when he suffered a high-speed crash during a Silverstone Pirelli test.

"I haven’t driven the car since the Pirelli test last year in Silverstone, so the test in Abu Dhabi is very important to me," the 32-year-old added.

"I spend a lot of time working in the simulator and if you get the opportunity to drive the real car it’s much better for the correlation.

"So, I can give feedback on how the simulator behaves compared to the real car. It also gives opportunity for an extra driver to provide feedback to the team.

"It’s a great opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Sebastien Buemi, Test and Reserve Driver, Red Bull Racing

Sebastien Buemi, Test and Reserve Driver, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo has confirmed its regular reserve driver Robert Kubica will take part in the test for the Swiss team.

Kubica will join Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott, who was confirmed for the test by Alfa Romeo last month.

The 36-year-old Pole will also take over Antonio Giovinazzi's car in FP1 for this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, making his fifth FP1 appearance of 2020 after Friday outings in Styria, Hungary, Britain and Bahrain.

Related video

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Previous article

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Next article

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

Neal Parker has fatal crash in Englishtown
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Neal Parker has fatal crash in Englishtown

John Couglin adds Super Comp at Indy ORP
NHRA NHRA / News

John Couglin adds Super Comp at Indy ORP

Where are they now - Tommy Houston
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature

Where are they now - Tommy Houston

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Latest news

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

3h
2
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

3
Formula 1

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?

3h
4
Formula 1

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

5h
5
NHRA

Neal Parker has fatal crash in Englishtown

Latest news

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP
Formula 1

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Formula 1

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?
Formula 1

Alonso in, Vettel out: Who can do F1’s young driver test?

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc can be a "clear leader" like Schumacher

Latest videos

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
45m

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
2h

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

How Did Mercedes Throw Away Russell's Win? 12:06
Formula 1
4h

How Did Mercedes Throw Away Russell's Win?

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos 02:57
Formula 1
Dec 7, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 5, 2020

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.