Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

shares
comments
Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell
By:
Co-author: Erwin Jaeggi

George Russell believes speculation about his Formula 1 future with Williams has been “fed by the Perez camp”, and expects clarity about his position from the team within a week.

Current Racing Point driver Sergio Perez is looking for a seat for 2021 after being released by the team to make way for Sebastian Vettel next year.

While Williams announced back in July that Russell and teammate Nicholas Latifi would be retained for 2021, the team has since changed ownership, leading to fresh doubt emerging in the last week about Russell's future.

Acting team principal Simon Roberts refused to confirm on Friday that Russell and Latifi would be staying for 2021, but stressed he was eager to avoid fuelling any speculation.

Speaking after Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix, Russell said he thought the rumours about his future had been fuelled by Perez's management in a bid to try and help the Mexican's chances of landing a seat elsewhere for 2021.

"I think all of this speculation has probably been fed by the Perez camp, who are trying to apply pressure on other teams further down the grid, potentially [for] a Red Bull seat," Russell said.

"That's my view on it. I've got a contract, I've got nothing to worry about, and I'm just here focusing on my job."

Russell said on Thursday that he would look to speak to Williams' new management about the rumours this weekend. Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage was on site from Friday onwards in Portimao.

The British driver confirmed he had discussed the speculation with Dorilton, and anticipated receiving further clarity about his future in the next seven days.

"They've said they have no idea where these rumours have come from," Russell said.

"They never like to comment on contractual situations obviously following Simon's press conference on Friday, things again were taken probably slightly out of context, which is exactly what the team didn't want to do.

"Ultimately the team didn't want to comment on it because they felt like it isn't necessary, and it's just opening themselves up to further queries later down the line.

"I've got a contract, and I'll be on the grid next year, and I'm very confident of that. I think something pretty substantial would have to happen in the coming weeks for anything to change.

"There's obviously a lot of speculation. I think it's been fed from other people. Everything will be, like I said, everything will be fine.

"I'd say [it will be] 100% clarified from the team's perspective probably no later than the end of next week."

Read Also:

Russell is part of Mercedes' junior programme, but the German marque has already conceded it has no say in his future and that the decision is entirely up to Williams.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff said on Saturday that Russell would be handed a "sensational" testing programme in 2021 were he to be left without a seat.

But the 2018 F2 champion said there had been no discussions with Mercedes about a back-up option for next year if he is not racing.

"No, we've not talked about a fallback," Russell said. "[Wolff] said, 'listen, I've got your back', and he said 'you'll be on the grid next year, and don't worry'."

Related video

Why history risks repeating itself for Mercedes’ star F1 junior

Previous article

Why history risks repeating itself for Mercedes’ star F1 junior

Next article

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Sergio Perez , George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021

CHAMPCAR/CART: FANatics pre-race excitement
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: FANatics pre-race excitement

Davidson wins Formula Ford Festival
General General / News

Davidson wins Formula Ford Festival

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

Latest news

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

Why history risks repeating itself for Mercedes’ star F1 junior Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why history risks repeating itself for Mercedes’ star F1 junior

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

2
NASCAR Cup

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

3
MotoGP

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

4
IndyCar

Shank in “quandary” over second IndyCar driver in 2021

5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: FANatics pre-race excitement

Latest news

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren
Formula 1

Leading Portuguese GP "a nice taste" for McLaren

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell
Formula 1

Williams axe rumours fuelled by Perez camp, says Russell

Why history risks repeating itself for Mercedes’ star F1 junior
Formula 1

Why history risks repeating itself for Mercedes’ star F1 junior

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical
Formula 1

Ferrari rubbishes talk of F1 cars not being identical

Norris says Stroll "doesn't seem to learn" after clash
Formula 1

Norris says Stroll "doesn't seem to learn" after clash

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations! 05:25
Formula 1

Preparing for Portimão: Mike Talks Tyres, Tarmac, Set-Up and Simulations!

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.