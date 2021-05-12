Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas Formula 1 chief Gunther Steiner believes Toto Wolff wanted “a little bit of publicity” with his broadcast radio call to FIA race director Michael Masi complaining about blue flags.

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call

During last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes team boss Wolff was heard requesting blue flags from Masi as Lewis Hamilton closed up to lap Haas driver Nikita Mazepin shortly before making his first pit stop.

The complaint was broadcast on the F1 world feed, marking the first time a message to race control from one of the teams had been aired.

It came as Hamilton looked to minimise the time lost to Verstappen as he extended his first stint. He ultimately won the race for Mercedes on a two-stop strategy, passing in the closing stages.

But Haas F1 chief Steiner said after the race that he saw no issues in how Mazepin handled blue flags in the race, believing Wolff wanted to get some publicity by delivering the message himself.

“I didn't hear the message, they just told me in the debrief, that Toto said something,” Steiner said.

“But I don't know exactly why and what for he said that. So I cannot comment, because I don't know the circumstances, but I think Nikita did a good job today to get out of it.

“Maybe Toto being Toto just wanted to make sure that he's here [showing] who is in command here, and that everybody should move when he's coming along, you know?

“He put himself [on the radio] and he didn't let his guys do the work. He wanted a little bit of publicity, I guess.”

Read Also:

The broadcast of the message with a new “FIA/Mercedes” radio graphic was received well by fans watching.

Masi revealed that it was a new move that had been discussed with teams last year, and is set to become a more regular part of the broadcast package.

“One of the innovations that the FIA has worked together with F1, it actually came about through a discussion an F1 Commission meeting last year, is so they could hear as part of the broadcast the communications between the FIA and the teams,” Masi said.

“It is a regular part of what we do operationally. And from that perspective, [the race] was the first time that it started.

“The F1 Group, through their broadcasts, has been doing some trials in the background, of seeing what that looks like.

“All the teams were advised and this weekend's the first time it's gone live to air.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Previous article

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event Race
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

18h
2
Formula 1

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call

32min
3
Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

6h
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call
Formula 1

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call

32m
Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

2h
Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

2h
Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

3h
Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points
Formula 1

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points

4h
Latest videos
Spain Post GP; F1 2022 BIOFUELS with Petronas' Giuseppe D'Arrigo 17:23
Formula 1
59m

Spain Post GP; F1 2022 BIOFUELS with Petronas' Giuseppe D'Arrigo

F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests 00:39
Formula 1
5h

F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests

F1: Pirelli finalising 2022 tyres 00:36
Formula 1
5h

F1: Pirelli finalising 2022 tyres

F1: Ferrari overcomes race-day weakness 00:35
Formula 1
5h

F1: Ferrari overcomes race-day weakness

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying 00:26
Formula 1
22h

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Trending Today

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ben Bowlby: The early years that formed a maverick genius
WEC WEC

Ben Bowlby: The early years that formed a maverick genius

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Hendrick MS to test Pontiac
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick MS to test Pontiac

Latest news

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Wolff “wanted a little bit of publicity” with FIA call

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.