F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win
Felipe Drugovich took his fifth FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Zandvoort, putting one hand on the title with two rounds remaining.
The MP Motorsport driver cruised to victory at his team’s home race, enduring a red flag and two safety cars for a lights-to-flag win.
Drugovich can now secure the title at Monza next weekend, with main rival Theo Pourchaire scoring just one point this weekend after crashing in qualifying.
A chaotic feature race saw five drivers eliminated, including Jack Doohan, who was running in a net second before a crash on the second safety car restart, which will be investigated after the race.
Richard Verschoor inherited second place at his home race for Trident, with Ayumu Iwasa completing the podium for DAMS.
Drugovich dominated from the start, with Doohan running a close second.
Logan Sargeant, who lined up third, went off at Turn 1 through the gravel before rejoining, but his race ended several corners later after contact with Ralph Boschung sent him into the Turn 7 barrier.
The safety car was initially deployed, behind which David Beckmann and Roy Nissany made contact, before a red flag period ensued as barrier repairs were made after Sargeant’s collision.
The pack headed out behind the safety car for a rolling restart, with Drugovich leading the way ahead of Doohan and Prema’s Dennis Hauger.
Doohan was within 0.5s of Drugovich just two laps later, the Virtuosi driver hoping to repeat his feature race win at Spa last weekend.
The pitstops began on lap seven, with Hauger the first of the leading pack to stop and swap to the hard compound tyres along with Enzo Fittipaldi.
Doohan suffered a serious flat spot after locking up while trying a move for the lead at Turn 1, forcing him to pit on lap 12, with Iwasa also stopping.
Drugovich then pitted the following lap, emerging ahead of his Australian rival and Tatiana Calderon, who Doohan then passed.
The Brazilian driver retained his net lead, running eighth on track, with Verschoor in net third behind Doohan.
Racing was neutralised again on lap 17 after Marino Sato suffered a pitstop malfunction which saw him exit with his front-left tyre not fitted properly and crashed into the wall at Turn 2.
Liam Lawson led the field on track into the restart, having yet to stop, ahead of Marcus Armstrong and Frederik Vesti.
But as the Carlin driver bunched up the pack and let the field go late, Verschoor rear-ended Doohan, ending his race.
MP Motorsport’s Clement Novalak and Calderon (Charouz) were also out with damage after the chaotic restart, with Verschoor continuing despite his damage, and the safety car was immediately redeployed.
Lawson went early on the third restart, with Armstrong, Roy Nissany and Ralph Boschung immediately diving into the pits.
Pourchaire, who was running behind the New Zealander, pitted next, emerging in 14th, before Lawson also pitted to hand Vesti the on-track lead.
Once he stopped, Drugovich took charge, with Verschoor and Iwasa behind him, while title rival Pourchaire continued his push on soft tyres, eventually making it up to 10th for the final points paying position.
Hauger finished fourth, having taken third in Saturday’s sprint race, with Fittipaldi in fifth having started 13th.
Amaury Cordeel finished sixth for Van Amersfoort Racing at the team's home race to take his first points of the season, with Vips in seventh, Beckmann in eighth and Olli Caldwell, returning from his ban at Spa, in ninth for Campos.
F2 Zandvoort - Feature race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|11
|
Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|2
|20
|
Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|2.400
|3
|17
|
Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|3.600
|4
|1
|
Dennis Hauger
|Prema Powerteam
|6.900
|5
|22
|
Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz Racing System
|7.900
|6
|25
|
Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|10.800
|7
|8
|
Jüri Vips
|HitechGP
|12.400
|8
|24
|
David Beckmann
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|13.100
|9
|14
|
Olli Caldwell
|Campos Racing
|14.600
|10
|10
|
Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|15.500
|11
|2
|
Jehan Daruvala
|Prema Powerteam
|17.200
|12
|21
|
Calan Williams
|Trident
|18.400
|13
|5
|
Liam Lawson
|Carlin
|20.200
|14
|7
|
Marcus Armstrong
|HitechGP
|25.600
|15
|16
|
Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|27.100
|16
|9
|
Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|29.300
|17
|15
|
Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|50.600
|23
|
Tatiana Calderon
|Charouz Racing System
|12
|
Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|3
|
Jack Doohan
|UNI-Virtuosi
|4
|
Marino Sato
|UNI-Virtuosi
|6
|
Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|View full results
Latest news
Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points
FIA Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany has been banned from competing in next weekend’s round at Monza after accruing more than 12 penalty points.
F2 drivers criticise safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race
FIA Formula 2 drivers have criticised the second safety car restart during Sunday’s feature race, with Felipe Drugovich saying it “wasn't the safest restart.”
F2 Zandvoort: Drugovich closes in on title with feature race win
Felipe Drugovich took his fifth FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Zandvoort, putting one hand on the title with two rounds remaining.
F2 Zandvoort: Armstrong beats Novalak to sprint race victory
Marcus Armstrong took his third FIA Formula 2 win of the season at Zandvoort, enduring a last-lap shootout for his fourth series victory.
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2
Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1
After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.