Previous
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller

shares
comments
Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 10:14 AM

Hitech's Luca Ghiotto has won Hungary's FIA Formula 2 sprint race after a grandstand finish, as a bold strategy paid off for the Italian.

On a damp but drying Hungaroring, most drivers opted to stop for tyres. Ghiotto and Hitech decided not to box, which handed the Italian a massive lead but also compromised his pace.

In the closing stages Ghiotto was hounded by UNI-Virtuosi's Callum Ilott, who caught the leader by over three seconds per lap. Ilott closed the gap on the final lap to set up a grandstand finish, but just ran out of time to overtake Ghiotto and finished on his tail.

Mick Schumacher followed up Saturday's main race podium with another third place after a strong race. He held off his Prema teammate and yesterday's winner Robert Shwartzman, who maintains his grip on the championship with a fourth place.

Nikita Mazepin was fifth ahead of Louis Deletraz and Jehan Daruvala. Guanyu Zhou claimed the last point in eight.

Full report to follow

Hungaroring Formula 2 Sprint Race

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Points
1 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 28 - 15
2 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 0.400 12
3 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 28 11.700 10
4 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 28 13.800 8
5 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 28 15.100 6
6 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28 23.400 4
7 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 28 23.800 2
8 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 28 32.200 1
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 28 34.200
10 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 28 39.200
View full results
Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th

Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Author Filip Cleeren

