Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller
Hitech's Luca Ghiotto has won Hungary's FIA Formula 2 sprint race after a grandstand finish, as a bold strategy paid off for the Italian.
On a damp but drying Hungaroring, most drivers opted to stop for tyres. Ghiotto and Hitech decided not to box, which handed the Italian a massive lead but also compromised his pace.
In the closing stages Ghiotto was hounded by UNI-Virtuosi's Callum Ilott, who caught the leader by over three seconds per lap. Ilott closed the gap on the final lap to set up a grandstand finish, but just ran out of time to overtake Ghiotto and finished on his tail.
Mick Schumacher followed up Saturday's main race podium with another third place after a strong race. He held off his Prema teammate and yesterday's winner Robert Shwartzman, who maintains his grip on the championship with a fourth place.
Nikita Mazepin was fifth ahead of Louis Deletraz and Jehan Daruvala. Guanyu Zhou claimed the last point in eight.
Full report to follow
Hungaroring Formula 2 Sprint Race
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Points
|1
| Luca Ghiotto
|HitechGP
|28
|-
|15
|2
| Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|28
|0.400
|12
|3
| Mick Schumacher
|Prema Powerteam
|28
|11.700
|10
|4
| Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Powerteam
|28
|13.800
|8
|5
| Nikita Mazepin
|HitechGP
|28
|15.100
|6
|6
| Louis Deletraz
|Charouz Racing System
|28
|23.400
|4
|7
| Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|28
|23.800
|2
|8
| Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|28
|32.200
|1
|9
| Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|28
|34.200
|10
| Giuliano Alesi
|HWA AG
|28
|39.200
|View full results
