Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller

On a damp but drying Hungaroring, most drivers opted to stop for tyres. Ghiotto and Hitech decided not to box, which handed the Italian a massive lead but also compromised his pace.

In the closing stages Ghiotto was hounded by UNI-Virtuosi's Callum Ilott, who caught the leader by over three seconds per lap. Ilott closed the gap on the final lap to set up a grandstand finish, but just ran out of time to overtake Ghiotto and finished on his tail.

Mick Schumacher followed up Saturday's main race podium with another third place after a strong race. He held off his Prema teammate and yesterday's winner Robert Shwartzman, who maintains his grip on the championship with a fourth place.

Nikita Mazepin was fifth ahead of Louis Deletraz and Jehan Daruvala. Guanyu Zhou claimed the last point in eight.

Hungaroring Formula 2 Sprint Race