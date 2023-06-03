F3 Barcelona: O'Sullivan holds off Browning for second win of 2023
Zak O'Sullivan took his second Formula 3 win of the season in Barcelona, holding off a fierce challenge from fellow Williams junior Luke Browning amid two safety cars.
The Prema driver lined up on pole and despite his Hitech rival getting close to a move at Turn 1, held onto the lead.
The safety car was almost immediately deployed, but O'Sullivan held firm on the restart, with an early jump allowing him to maintain the lead.
Despite several more challenges from Browning and another safety car on lap 16, O'Sullivan was able to build a 1.6s gap to his rookie rival to take his first win since Melbourne.
Browning finished second for his first F3 podium, with Leonardo Fornaroli in third for Trident for his second podium in as many weekends.
Fornaroli took third from Gregoire Saucy (ART) at Turn 2 as the Frenchman ran wide, as Browning closed on O'Sullivan at the same place.
The first safety car came as Rodin Carlin driver Ido Cohen made contact with Rafael Villagomez (Van Amersfoort Racing) at Turn 9, hitting the wall and ending his race.
Racing resumed on lap five, with O'Sullivan getting the early jump at Turn 12 to escape Browning's clutches.
Further back, Gabriele Mini (Hitech), who sat second in the standings heading into the weekend, had made up five places, taking 13th from Taylor Barnard (Jenzer) before taking another place the following tour past Christian Mansell at Turn 7.
Browning continued to attempt moves on O'Sullivan as the laps progressed, trying a move at Turn 1 on lap 10, but was unable to pass the Prema driver.
Saucy allowed Prema driver Paul Aron past into fourth on the start-finish straight on lap 14 after running wide, with the error then allowing Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) and championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) through too, dropping Saucy to seventh.
Montoya and Aron made contact at Turn 2 the following lap, with the Red Bull junior running wide across the gravel and contracting a puncture while Aron took fourth, with Bortoleto then passing the pair. The incident will be investigated after the race.
Prema rookie Dino Beganovic then went off at Turn 10 after also suffering from a puncture, before Mini and Campos driver Mansell made contact at Turn 2, ending Mansell's race and handing Mini a 10-second penalty.
These incidents prompted a second safety car, and as racing resumed on lap 19, O’Sullivan was able to build a convincing gap to Browning, ending the latter’s hopes of victory.
Mini made it past Saucy for eighth on the final lap, but was dropped to 21st by his penalty, denting his hopes of taking the championship lead.
Bortoleto took fourth, with Aron in fifth and MP Motorsport pair Franco Colapinto and Mari Boya in sixth and seventh.
Marti inherited eighth from Mini, with Saucy and Barnard completing the top 10.
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|
Zak O'Sullivan
|Prema Powerteam
|2
|
Luke Browning
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1.600
|3
|
Leonardo Fornaroli
|Trident
|2.300
|4
|
Gabriel Bortoleto
|Trident
|3.100
|5
|
Paul Aron
|Prema Powerteam
|3.600
|6
|
Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|4.100
|7
|
Mari Boya
|MP Motorsport
|5.000
|8
|
Pepe Martí
|Campos Racing
|6.200
|9
|
Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|7.100
|10
|
Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|7.800
|11
|
Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer Motorsport
|8.400
|12
|
Oliver Goethe
|Trident
|8.800
|13
|
Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|9.500
|14
|
Caio Collet
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|10.100
|15
|
Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|11.900
|16
|
Kaylen Frederick
|ART Grand Prix
|12.800
|17
|
Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|13.500
|18
|
Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|14.100
|19
|
Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|15.200
|20
|
Hugh Barter
|Campos Racing
|15.700
|21
|
Gabriele Minì
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15.800
|22
|
Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15.900
|23
|
Sophia Flörsch
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|16.500
|24
|
Alex Garcia
|Jenzer Motorsport
|16.800
|25
|
Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|17.200
|26
|
Piotr Wiśnicki
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|18.000
|27
|
Roberto Faria
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|18.300
|28
|
Christian Mansell
|Campos Racing
|29
|
Dino Beganovic
|Prema Powerteam
|30
|
Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|View full results
