FIA F3 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungaroring F3: Beckmann wins wet race two after Viscaal penalty

Hungaroring F3: Beckmann wins wet race two after Viscaal penalty
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 8:46 AM

Trident's David Beckmann has won FIA Formula 3's second race on a wet Hungaroring after runaway leader Bent Viscaal was penalised.

MP Motorsport's Viscaal was the star of the show. After scoring his maiden podium in Saturday's first race, the Dutchman climbed through the field from sixth on a wet track.

In his battle to the front, Viscaal was hit with a five-second penalty for an incident with Igor Fraga. When he overtook erstwhile leader Dennis Hauger, that meant he was tasked with pulling a five-second gap to keep the win.

Viscaal did exactly that, going six seconds clear of David Beckmann who had overtaken Hauger for second. But a second five-second penalty in the final stages, for gaining an advantage while leaving the track, put paid to Viscaal's chances to win the race. A late safety car for a crashing Federico Malvestiti meant Viscaal would even drop all the way to the back.

Beckmann won the race ahead of Prema's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull protege Hauger. The second Prema car of Logan Sargeant finished fourth, while the team's third car of Frederik Vesti was forced to retire.

Richard Verschoor was fifth as a consolation prize for MP Motorsport, followed by ART Grand Prix's three cars of Saturday's winner Theo Pourchaire, Alexander Smolyar and Sebastian Fernandez. Enzo Fittipaldi and Alex Peroni took the last points by rounding out the top 10.

An unfortunate Viscaal was classified 17th.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Points
1 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 22 - 15
2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 1.000 12
3 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 1.500 10
4 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 1.900 8
5 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 2.400 6
6 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 22 2.700 5
7 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 22 3.200 4
8 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 22 3.500 3
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 22 3.900 2
10 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 22 4.600 1
View full results

Read Also:

