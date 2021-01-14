Piastri wins Sir Jack Brabham Award

Motorsport Australia honoured Piastri with the award off the back of a spectacular 2020 campaign that yielded nine race wins and a hard-fought title in the third-tier category.

Piastri also tested a Formula 1 car for the first time late last year, as part of his tie-up with the Renault junior programme, and inked a deal to continue with Prema in F2 in 2021.

He joins the likes of Mark Webber, Marcos Ambrose, Daniel Ricciardo and Will Power on the list of Sir Jack Brabham Award recipients.

“To win this award is a massive honour. Not just because of the award in general, but also having Sir Jack’s name attached to it. It’s very special,” Piastri said.

“Knowing everything he has achieved is in the sport such as his three world championships and running his own successful team, it means a lot.

“It’s also very cool to have my name amongst the previous winners. To be recognised in that calibre of drivers and amongst those names is very special.

“Winning the award is one of those things where it’s a real honour to have it on your CV. It’s cool to get the award and it’s only going to bring good things for my career.

“It’s nice to have my hard work and success from F3 recognised so a big thank you to Motorsport Australia for giving me this honour.”

Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser added: “After a such a strong season, Oscar is a very worthy recipient of the prestigious Sir Jack Brabham Award.

“Oscar was a shining light in 2020 and we all know that he has a bright future ahead of him, and this award is proof of the high regard in which he is already held here in Australia.

“I wish him all the best for his maiden season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and look forward to watching on from afar, along with the rest of Australia who will be cheering him on in 2021.”