FIA F3 / Breaking news

Piastri wins Sir Jack Brabham Award

shares
comments
Piastri wins Sir Jack Brabham Award
By:

Reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri has been named the latest recipient of the Sir Jack Brabham Award.

Motorsport Australia honoured Piastri with the award off the back of a spectacular 2020 campaign that yielded nine race wins and a hard-fought title in the third-tier category.

Piastri also tested a Formula 1 car for the first time late last year, as part of his tie-up with the Renault junior programme, and inked a deal to continue with Prema in F2 in 2021.

He joins the likes of Mark Webber, Marcos Ambrose, Daniel Ricciardo and Will Power on the list of Sir Jack Brabham Award recipients.

“To win this award is a massive honour. Not just because of the award in general, but also having Sir Jack’s name attached to it. It’s very special,” Piastri said.

“Knowing everything he has achieved is in the sport such as his three world championships and running his own successful team, it means a lot.

Read Also:

“It’s also very cool to have my name amongst the previous winners. To be recognised in that calibre of drivers and amongst those names is very special.

“Winning the award is one of those things where it’s a real honour to have it on your CV. It’s cool to get the award and it’s only going to bring good things for my career.

“It’s nice to have my hard work and success from F3 recognised so a big thank you to Motorsport Australia for giving me this honour.”

Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser added: “After a such a strong season, Oscar is a very worthy recipient of the prestigious Sir Jack Brabham Award.

“Oscar was a shining light in 2020 and we all know that he has a bright future ahead of him, and this award is proof of the high regard in which he is already held here in Australia.

“I wish him all the best for his maiden season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and look forward to watching on from afar, along with the rest of Australia who will be cheering him on in 2021.”

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Previous article

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2 , FIA F3
Drivers Oscar Piastri
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

