Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Berlin E-prix I / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland leads Bird in truncated practice

shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: Rowland leads Bird in truncated practice
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 7:59 AM

Nissan driver Oliver Rowland topped the first practice session on the reversed Tempelhof Airport circuit for the Berlin E-Prix as the 2019-20 Formula E season finally resumed.

Five months (158 days) after the last race in Marrakech, after which FE suspended operations for COVID-19, the championship resumed for its opening 45-minute session. 

Rowland set a benchmark time of 1m07.832s with 11 minutes to go, and a stoppage for James Calado two minutes later brought the red flag from which the session would not continue. 

Jaguar driver Calado spent the first-half of opening practice in the garage after the team identified a small software issue, which forced a precautionary powertrain change. 

An impressive rebuild effort meant he could leave the garage but his I-Type 4 car stopped at Turn 3 on the out-lap after Calado reported a “big oscillation”. 

Revised FE protocols following the coronavirus meant fewer marshals on site at Berlin - which will result in longer delays - but combined with the powertrain failure, on-track running was ended early by race director Scot Elkins. 

That left Bird, who will replace Calado at Jaguar next season, in second and 0.236s adrift of Rowland as reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was a late climber to third place. 

Dragon's Nico Muller wound up fourth, eclipsing the time of Jerome d’Ambrosio who ran in the higher-power attack mode for Mahindra Racing. 

Alexander Sims was the top BMW Andretti pilot in sixth, as Venturi customer team driver Edoardo Mortara beat the parent powertrain of Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries to seventh. 

Bird's teammate Robin Frijns finished ninth, and Sebastien Buemi - Rowland’s Nissan counterpart - rounded out the top 10. 

Pre-event points leader Antonio Felix da Costa was shuffled down the order late on to finish 11th as title rivals Maximilian Gunther and Mitch Evans were only 15th and 16th respectively - the latter complaining over team radio about a lack of traction.  

Two-time DTM champion Rene Rast marked his return to Formula E with 17th, one spot higher than NIO 333 driver Daniel Abt whom he came to replace at Audi. Rast’s teammate Lucas di Grassi was 20th.   

First practice results:

cla # Driver Team time gap
1 22 GBR Oliver Rowland Nissan e.Dams 1'07.832  
2 2 GBR Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing 1'08.068 0.236
3 25 FRA Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah Formula E Team 1'08.129 0.297
4 7 SUI Nico Müller Geox Dragon 1'08.168 0.336
5 64 BEL Jerome D' Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 1'08.219 0.387
6 27 GBR Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti Motorsport 1'08.349 0.517
7 48 SUI Edoardo Mortara Venturi Formula E Team 1'08.484 0.652
8 17 HOL Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 1'08.601 0.769
9 4 HOL Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 1'08.617 0.785
10 23 SUI Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 1'08.712 0.880
11 13 POR Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah Formula E Team 1'08.718 0.886
12 94 GBR Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 1'08.783 0.951
13 3 GBR Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 1'08.816 0.984
14 5 BEL Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 1'08.996 1.164
15 28 GER Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 1'09.196 1.364
16 20 NZL Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1'09.199 1.367
17 66 GER René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1'09.236 1.404
18 33 GER Daniel Abt NIO 333 FE Team 1'09.247 1.415
19 36 GER Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1'09.309 1.477
20 11 BRA Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1'09.378 1.546
21 19 BRA Felipe Massa Venturi Formula E Team 1'09.390 1.558
22 18 SUI Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1'09.505 1.673
23 6 BRA Sérgio Sette Câmara Geox Dragon 1'09.982 2.150
24 51 GBR James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing    
Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin

Previous article

Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin E-prix I
Drivers Oliver Rowland
Teams Nissan e.dams
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Gallery: The full 2018 MotoGP grid
MotoGP MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: The full 2018 MotoGP grid

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland leads Bird in truncated practice
Formula E Formula E / Practice report
46m

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland leads Bird in truncated practice

Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin

Lynn doesn't expect one-team domination in Berlin FE races
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn doesn't expect one-team domination in Berlin FE races

Mahindra team principal Gill tests positive for COVID
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra team principal Gill tests positive for COVID

Trending

1
MotoGP

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

2
MotoGP

Gallery: The full 2018 MotoGP grid

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

WRT Audi wins Imola GT World Challenge Europe opener

5
Formula 1

Pirelli: Softer tyres not a risk at second Silverstone race

Latest videos

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport 02:17
Formula E

Girls On Track! Inspiring Young Women Aiming To Work In Motorsport

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car 03:15
Formula E

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster 03:51
Formula E

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie 01:31
Formula E

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland leads Bird in truncated practice
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland leads Bird in truncated practice

Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin
Formula E

Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin

Lynn doesn't expect one-team domination in Berlin FE races
Formula E

Lynn doesn't expect one-team domination in Berlin FE races

Mahindra team principal Gill tests positive for COVID
Formula E

Mahindra team principal Gill tests positive for COVID

The magnificent seven set to contest FE's title showdown
Formula E

The magnificent seven set to contest FE's title showdown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.