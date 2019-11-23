Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Qualifying in
00 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix II / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice
By:
Nov 23, 2019, 6:58 AM

DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix da Costa headed Saturday’s Formula E practice session ahead of the Diriyah E-Prix, punching in his fastest full-power lap two minutes from the end.

Circuit conditions were vastly improved over Friday’s after the circuit had rubbered in over the course of the weekend, giving the drivers almost 3.5s advantage over the first race’s qualifying laps.

Da Costa posted a 1m11.084s lap to pick off Oliver Rowland’s then-pacesetting time, as the Nissan e.dams driver was the first to submit a laptime on the full allowance of 250kW.

After Rowland tapped into the maximum power levels with 10 minutes to go, the practice order began to shuffle around as the field prepared for qualifying runs.

Once Da Costa had completed a clean sweep of best sector times, Friday’s polesitter Alexander Sims plonked his BMW Andretti car into second, before race one winner Sam Bird dispatched his countryman from the runner-up spot - just 0.022s behind Da Costa.

Sims had enjoyed multiple appearances at the top of the timing boards during the 200kW runs in the early stages, trading times with Da Costa, Edoardo Mortara and Rowland throughout the middle portion of the session.

Rowland’s original full-power benchmark was good enough for fourth place, just 0.03s clear of Mahindra’s Pascal Wehrlein.

Wehrlein had set the then-fastest middle sector on that lap, before encountering Venturi’s Mortara in the final sector - which hindered any further progress up the timing board.

Robin Frijns popped up into sixth despite encountering the glacial Ma Qing Hua towards the end of his final lap, the Envision Virgin driver heading the works Audi duo of Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi,

Sims’ teammate Maximilian Guenther bagged ninth, while Mitch Evans completed the top 10.

Jerome d’Ambrosio was the last driver in the 1m11s bracket in 11th, beating Sebastien Buemi by 0.2s.

Mortara and teammate Felipe Massa were locked in 13th and 14th; having spent the majority of the session around the upper echelons of the field, the two could not capitalise on full-power running.

Having impressed with podium finishes on Friday, Andre Lotterer and Stoffel Vandoorne could only occupy 15th and 16th overall.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne endured another miserable session, propping up the timesheets after hitting the wall at turn 16 in the opening 10 minutes to break his left-rear suspension.

Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'11.084
2 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'11.106 0.022
3 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.177 0.093
4 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'11.493 0.409
5 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 1'11.523 0.439
6 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'11.608 0.524
7 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 1'11.643 0.559
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'11.696 0.612
9 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.885 0.801
10 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'11.925 0.841
11 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'11.968 0.884
12 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'12.171 1.087
13 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'12.197 1.113
14 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'12.223 1.139
15 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'12.239 1.155
16 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'12.319 1.235
17 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'12.370 1.286
18 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 1'12.717 1.633
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'12.740 1.656
20 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.755 1.671
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'12.755 1.671
22 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'13.087 2.003
23 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'14.004 2.920
24 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'17.144 6.060
View full results
Next article
Jani couldn't see starting lights in Riyadh opener

Previous article

Jani couldn't see starting lights in Riyadh opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix II
Sub-event Practice 3
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Techeetah
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix I

Diriyah E-prix I

22 Nov - 22 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:50
06:50
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
21:55
08:55
Qualifying
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:55
10:55
Race
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
03:45
14:45
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars boss calls for Superlicence review

2
Super GT

Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race schedule in full

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Terminator E: We'll be back! 00:20
Formula E

Terminator E: We'll be back!

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Da Costa heads Bird in Saturday practice

Jani couldn't see starting lights in Riyadh opener
FE

Jani couldn't see starting lights in Riyadh opener

Diriyah E-Prix: Best images from Friday’s race
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Best images from Friday’s race

Promoted: Nissan FE driver Rowland gets quizzed - how did YOU do?
FE

Promoted: Nissan FE driver Rowland gets quizzed - how did YOU do?

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty
FE

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.