Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying
Formula E / New York City E-Prix II News

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Jaguar team boss James Barclay says the New York double header shows it is important to be “resilient” in Formula E after it bounced back from Saturday’s disappointment to lock out the front row for Race 2.

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

The British team endured a torrid afternoon in the first of the two New York races on Saturday with Sam Bird salvaging just three points from 20th on the grid after a crash in practice prompted a new chassis build ahead of qualifying. Teammate Mitch Evans could qualify no better than 16th and was later forced to retire from the race with a technical problem.

The double blow dropped Jaguar to third in the teams’ standings, 15 points behind new leader DS Techeetah with Envision Virgin moving up to second.

However, it has now put itself on a strong footing for the second race in NYC, with Bird scoring the team’s first pole position of the 2020/21 season ahead of Evans.

Barclay feels the turnaround in Jaguar’s results showed how strong the team is, especially after the mammoth effort it took to ensure Bird could take part in Saturday’s qualifying. 

“What a difference a day makes,” Barclay told Autosport/Motorsport.com. “Yet again in Formula E it just shows you’ve got to be resilient. 

“The turnaround to get the car [ready], do a full chassis change, Sam having a strong race yesterday and now going on better and getting pole, our first one too, it’s a testament to the team spirit and the determination of the team to dig deep and try to give us the best opportunity for the race.”

Read Also:

Evans was able to progress from the first qualifying group into superpole, before ending up 0.090s behind his teammate - later admitting that he “handed the pole” to Bird after a mistake in the opening corner.

Barclay feels Evans was lucky to be able to fight for pole position from the opening segment of qualifying after a brief drizzle in Q2 deteriorated the track conditions, ensuring his time was good enough to gain a place in the final-six shootout.

“The qualifying format we know now unfortunately is a clear disadvantage for us," he said. "Mitch in the last 17 races, he’s had [to go through Q1] 16 times. He is a guy who wants to win races but it doesn’t matter how good his lap is he is not going to be in the top 10. So it’s becoming increasingly frustrating. 

“Today it was good fortune because group 2 had a drizzle and that meant it took some strong runners out of the equation which meant we could stay. Mega lap from Mitch. 

“Today we had good fortune because it’s not normal for group 1 so we needed that but sometime sports throws that up for you, not very often but it’s good that Sam in group 3 and Mitch in group 1 [were able to make it to superpole], it was honestly a qualifying session we could have never imagined without the drizzle.”

Bird added it took some strength to bounce from his practice crash and claim a first pole position since leaving the Envision Virgin team at the end of last season.

“It had to take some strength recently,” said the British driver. “We've had a string of bad results, some through my fault, some through no fault of our own but to come out today and put on that kind of performance, as a team, me P1 and Mitch P2. is incredible. 

“Yesterday we fought hard to get back in the points with the fastest lap and this is a nice reward for the guys that worked so hard overnight to give me a better racing car today.”

shares
comments

Related video

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying

Previous article

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

5
WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Latest news
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

36m
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying

1 h
New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

4 h
De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

4 h
'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash
Formula E

'Traffic jams' key factor in Lynn/Wehrlein New York FE clash

6 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Gunther grabs win at New York R-Prix 00:36
Formula E
6 h

Formula E: Gunther grabs win at New York R-Prix

Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title 01:23
Formula E
Jul 10, 2021

Formula E: Evans on winning 2021 title

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races 00:46
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London races

Formula E: Considering options for new support series 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Considering options for new support series

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar 00:51
Formula E
Jul 9, 2021

Formula E: Races in Vancouver and Cape Town added to 2022 calendar

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar
Video Inside
Formula E

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap
Formula E

NIO 333 disappointed to be last in FE despite 2021 leap

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Sam Bird More from
Sam Bird
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes Rome E-Prix I
Formula E

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start line after crashes

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Jaguar Racing More from
Jaguar Racing
Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Video Inside
Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

Evans "gutted" after last-lap Monaco Formula E defeat Monaco E-Prix
Formula E

Evans "gutted" after last-lap Monaco Formula E defeat

Jaguar commits to Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E

Jaguar commits to Formula E's Gen3 era

Trending Today

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car
Vintage Vintage

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006
NHRA NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion
NHRA NHRA

Cacklefest highlights National Hot Rod Reunion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in qualifying

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa leads Evans, Cassidy in practice

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.