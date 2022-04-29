Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Rowland hopes braking "rethink" will improve Mahindra Formula E form

Oliver Rowland says his Mahindra team has done a lot of "rethinking" to overcome its current qualifying weakness, with some brake changes installed for this weekend's Monaco E-Prix.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Listen to this article

Rowland made it into the duels part of qualifying in both Diriyah races to kick off the season with his new team in strong form, but since then has yet to make another appearance in the tournament-style knockout format.

His team-mate Alexander Sims has also yet to appear in the final eight, having been eliminated from the group stages at every round, and explained after Rome that he felt "lost" with the car.

Mahindra has also struggled for points this term, having only chalked up four by virtue of Rowland's eighth-place finish in Diriyah's second race.

In a bid to turn around its form, Mahindra has made a number of adjustments to help the drivers under braking.

"We've had good pace sometimes, but not consistently," Rowland explained.

"All the races have been pretty positive, but the qualifying has been up and down. I've struggled with the brakes and some feelings over one lap.

"But we've changed quite a lot of the philosophy this weekend, so I'm hoping and I'm positive that things are going to be better.

"Of course there's always teething troubles when you change a lot, so let's see. But I'm pretty happy and confident with the direction that we're heading.

Rowland explained that the team had opted for a "rethink" with regards to its software, adding that the team had also made mechanical tweaks to match that.

He added that the outfit had learned a lot from Rome, as it looks to arrest its slide back to 10th in the teams' standings.

"It's software tweaks, mainly just a bit of just a rethinking on how to to achieve what we want to achieve," he said.

"But there's also mechanical stuff, to be honest, there's some stuff on the car that we've changed, that hopefully sends it in a direction where we feel better. I'm looking forward to getting out on track.

"Lots of work has gone in since Rome from the team and myself; so it's nice to be here, I'm pretty excited and looking forward to getting going."

