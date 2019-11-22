Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Race in
01 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
19 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix I / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 9:18 AM

BMW Andretti’s Alexander Sims claimed pole for the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix ahead of ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne, as the 2018-19 championship leaders qualified down the order.

Sims made it through to the superpole session from the third qualifying group, before a rapid and planted flying lap in the final segment gave him a 1m14.563s and three points for the first pole of the season – and the second of his FE career.

Vandoorne benefited from a strong final sector to claim a front-row start for Mercedes’s first FE race as a works entrant, while his teammate – newly crowned 2019 Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries – will start third.

De Vries had been up on Sims’s lap through the first two sectors, but a slow end to the lap cost him 0.4s and a shot at pole.

Edoardo Mortara backed-up the efforts of the works Mercedes drivers with fourth for the manufacturer’s customer squad Venturi Racing, qualifying ahead of Sam Bird, who topped the group running and picked up the first point of the season as a result.

But Bird could not follow up on that effort in superpole as he made a mistake at the long Turn 4 right-hander by getting off-line and sliding close to the wall on the extremely low-grip surface, losing 0.8s to Sims in the first sector.

He stayed on it – setting the fastest sector three of superpole – to take fifth ahead of Mahindra Racing’s Jerome d’Ambrosio.

Andre Lotterer will start seventh for his first FE race for Porsche as the top runner not to make it through to superpole, qualifying ahead of Oliver Rowland (Nissan), who survived a brush with the wall going through the rapid and undulating second sector on his group two lap.

Maximilian Guenther and Oliver Turvey – both from group three – will round out the top 10 on the grid for Friday’s race.

Reigning champion Vergne will start 11th after he topped a frantic group one ahead of Robin Frijns, who qualified 12th.

The top six drivers from last year’s championship left it very late to head out in a bid to find better track conditions on the ever-improving circuit.

Antonio Felix da Costa ended up leading the pack, but he went to the full 250kW after one out-lap from the pits and ended up well adrift of Vergne – he later reported he had a brake issue – and will start 21st in his first race for DS Techeetah.

Lucas di Grassi headed the queue of group one runners taking a second warm-lap – they all had to overtake da Costa in the first sector on their 250kW laps – and he ended up with the second-slowest time in that segment, and down in 19th overall.

Vergne and Frijns topped the group from the middle of the pack, which was running virtually nose to tail by the chequered flag, as Sebastien Buemi and Mitch Evans followed them in the group one standings.

Buemi was eventually shuffled back to 14th and Evans 16th.

Brendon Hartley will make his FE debut from P18 after struggling massively for grip all the way around his group four lap after he had missed much of practice following his crash in FP1 and braking issues in FP2.

Neel Jani will start his first FE race for Porsche from 20th after he was held up by yellow flags brought out for separate crashes for James Calado and Nico Muller at the end of group four.

Calado hit the wall going through the ever-tightening Turn 16 right-hander and then slid into the barrier at the exit of Turn 17, which follows immediately and leads on the track’s main straight.

Seconds behind Calado’s twin crashes, Muller had exactly the same sequence – losing the rear in Turn 16 and striking the wall before sliding to a halt at the Turn 17 outside barrier.

Muller will start 23rd and Calado 24th as a result of their warm-up lap times.

Qualifying results:

cla # driver team time gap
1 27 GBR Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti Motorsport 1'14.563  
2 5 BEL Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 1'14.839 0.276
3 17 HOL Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team 1'14.929 0.366
4 48 SUI Edoardo Mortara Venturi Formula E Team 1'15.131 0.568
5 2 GBR Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing 1'15.350 0.787
6 64 BEL Jerome D' Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 1'15.539 0.976
7 36 GER Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1'15.518 0.955
8 22 GBR Oliver Rowland Nissan e.Dams 1'15.653 1.090
9 28 GER Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 1'15.680 1.117
10 3 GBR Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 1'16.018 1.455
11 25 FRA Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah Formula E Team 1'16.129 1.566
12 4 HOL Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 1'16.200 1.637
13 94 GER Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Racing 1'16.200 1.637
14 23 SUI Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 1'16.243 1.680
15 66 GER Daniel Abt Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1'16.264 1.701
16 20 NZL Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1'16.532 1.969
17 19 BRA Felipe Massa Venturi Formula E Team 1'16.583 2.020
18 6 NZL Brendon Hartley Geox Dragon 1'17.074 2.511
19 11 BRA Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1'17.213 2.650
20 18 SUI Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 1'17.745 3.182
21 13 POR Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah Formula E Team 1'18.613 4.050
22 33 CHN Ma Qinghua NIO 333 FE Team 1'21.701 7.138
23 7 SUI Nico Müller Geox Dragon 1'23.017 8.454
24 51 GBR James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1'23.792 9.229
Next article
Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix I
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Alexander Sims
Teams BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix I

Diriyah E-prix I

22 Nov - 22 Nov
Race Starts in
01 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
22:50
06:50
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
00:55
08:55
Qualifying
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
02:55
10:55
Race
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
06:45
14:45
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
MotoGP

Honda: Alex Marquez MotoGP deal depended on Moto2 success

3
IndyCar

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

4
Formula 1

Gymkhana Rally Star Block To Test Pirelli F1

Latest videos

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Terminator E: We'll be back! 00:20
Formula E

Terminator E: We'll be back!

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?
FE

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race
FE

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio
FE

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.