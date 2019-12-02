Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Race report

Leigh charges from P15 to win LMES opener, Red Bull falters

shares
comments
Leigh charges from P15 to win LMES opener, Red Bull falters
By:
, Journalist
Dec 2, 2019, 12:32 PM

Lazarus Racing’s Tobin Leigh delivered a sensational charge through the field to win the first Le Mans Esports Series endurance race of the qualification series, as pre-season favourites Red Bull Esports faltered.

16 teams are battling it out over five-qualification rounds on Forza Motorsport 7 for six spots in the 2020 LMES Super Final, which will be held at next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Each round is comprised of two races – a sprint race and a reverse-grid endurance race, the latter of which offers more points.

JOTA Esports’ Jacob Bowkett took the first pole position of the year at the full-length Le Mans circuit.

Bowkett competed in last year’s Super Final despite breaking his wrist prior to the event in a bizarre cheese-running incident.

He engaged in a race-long battle with Lazarus’s Dan Nyman. The duo pulled away at the front of the field and exchanged positions on multiple occasions. However, it was Bowkett who triumphed in the sprint race ahead of Nyman with French outfit Virtual Drivers by TX3 taking the final place on the podium.

Lazarus sought revenge in the endurance race, and within five of the 15 laps, Leigh had made his way into the lead. Thereafter he was unchallenged and his win puts Larazus to the top of the standings.

Pre-season favourites Red Bull Esports, who beat Lazarus to the ForzaRC crown earlier in November, made a stuttering start. They qualified 14th for the sprint race and while Alexandre Arnou converted this into a respectable fourth place finish, he was sent spinning into the barriers in the endurance race.

JOTA’s Bowkett was also in strife in the second race with a trip to the barriers on the opening lap, but he recovered strongly to finish in fourth.

Ford’s competitive Esports debut proved to be a mixed affair. It received multiple penalties in the sprint race but then ran as high as P3 in race two before eventually crumbling to P15.

The next round will take place in February, however, prior to that there’s a special exhibition race at the 2020 Autosport International Show, where teams can automatically book their place in the Super Final.

Next article
Ford to make Esports debut in LMES alongside Red Bull

Previous article

Ford to make Esports debut in LMES alongside Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Josh Suttill

Gaming Next session

GT World Finals

GT World Finals

22 Nov - 24 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel mocks claim he's about to leave F1

3h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Losing fifth would have been a "punch in the guts"

1h
3
Formula 1

Pirelli: Lower pressures will aid under-fire 2020 spec in test

9m
4
WEC

BMW to end WEC programme after single season

5
USF2000

Series news on engine supplier

Latest videos

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final

Le Mans Esports season two 00:44
Gaming

Le Mans Esports season two

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap 00:50
Gaming

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap

PS4: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap 00:43
Gaming

PS4: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap

Latest news

Leigh charges from P15 to win LMES opener, Red Bull falters
eSpt

Leigh charges from P15 to win LMES opener, Red Bull falters

Ford to make Esports debut in LMES alongside Red Bull
eSpt

Ford to make Esports debut in LMES alongside Red Bull

Could Verstappen’s bold prediction become reality?
eSpt

Could Verstappen’s bold prediction become reality?

Verstappen hails Gran Turismo Nations Cup winner Hizal
eSpt

Verstappen hails Gran Turismo Nations Cup winner Hizal

Hizal wins Gran Turismo Nations Cup for Germany
eSpt

Hizal wins Gran Turismo Nations Cup for Germany

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.