McLaughlin, van Gisbergen join ARG Bathurst field

Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
10 days
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

McLaughlin, van Gisbergen join ARG Bathurst field

shares
comments
McLaughlin, van Gisbergen join ARG Bathurst field
By:
Jun 2, 2020, 1:08 AM

Supercars stars Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen have both signed on for this week's two-driver ARG eSport Cup race on the Bathurst circuit.

The TCR Australia promoter is set to host a two-driver, two-hour virtual enduro on the Mount Panorama layout, with crews using the Audi TCR car.

Some big names are now starting to sign up for the race, headlined by Supercars aces McLaughlin and van Gisbergen.

The Penske driver will partner ARG's events co-ordinator Ben McMellan, who's been a regular starter in the eSport Cup field throughout the season.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, will team up with real-world Supercars enduro partner Garth Tander.

Fabian Coulthard will do likewise, pairing up with Tony D'Alberto ahead of their real-world Bathurst 1000 campaign later this year.

Kelly Racing driver Andre Heimgartner has signed on too, joining title contender Jaden Ransley.

There are some top sim racers in the field too. Fawzan E-Nabi, fresh from his start in the Supercars Eseries, will partner points leader Harley Haber, while Cody Burcher – who has starred in the ARG series in recent weeks as a wildcard, will line up with fellow front-runner Nathan Herne.

Beau Albert will race alongside George Miedecke, Luca Giacomin with Aaron Cameron and Jake Blackhall with Ash Sutton.

Coverage of the race will kick off at 8pm AEST on Thursday, and can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Seton scores Penske Supercars Eseries start

Seton scores Penske Supercars Eseries start
About this article

Series Esports
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Scott McLaughlin
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

