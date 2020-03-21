Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Race report

Williamson and Walker win NASCAR Heat 4 All-Star event

shares
comments
Williamson and Walker win NASCAR Heat 4 All-Star event
By:
Mar 21, 2020, 7:50 PM

Nicholas Walker and Chase Williamson took top prize in Saturday's $10,000 NASCAR Heat 4 All-Star event at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Both races were 50 laps in length with the PS4 drivers getting out on track first. Tyler Reddick and Kaz Grala also joined the field for the special event.

PS4

NJobes25, FlashNine and SmokeFan14_B20 controlled the race throughout an early flurry of cautions, trading the lead amongst themselves. 

Just before halfway, FlashNine and SmokeFan14_B20 came down pit road for their first stop of the race. NJobes25 followed suit three laps later. As green-flag pit stops cycled through, Stewart-Haas driver SmokeFan14_B20 emerged with the lead.

With less than 10 laps remaining, it became apparent that none of our top runners had enough fuel to go the distance and would be forced to make an additional stop. SmokeFan and is SHR teammate FlashNine ducked down pit lane first with nine laps to go. Hendrick No. 24 driver NJobes25 continued to lead until he too had to pit with five laps remaining. 

Brandon Hanna and the No. 95 machine moved into the top spot, but he would be overtaken by itsyourbrochase6 (Chase Williamson) with jus two laps remaining. He then drove off, beating MaxBoost27 to the line by 3.6 seconds.

Hanna was third, 6.4 seconds behind.

Xbox One

Rocket5x took the early lead in the Xbox race, which was plagued by several wrecks.  mrTRACKBAR33 was lurking close behind and the two drivers worked together to get away from the rest of the field and the chaos behind them.

They controlled the majority of the race and pitted from first and second with under ten laps remaining. wowTHATSgarbage (Nicholas Walker) in the No. 6 Roush-Fenway machine inherited the top spot and with an alternate fuel strategy, tried to go the distance and steal the win. 

Although some behind him did not, Walker was able to go the distance and win the race by a massive 11.5 second margin over Baner958816 with LuckyDog385 third. 

Related video

Next article
Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event

Previous article

Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Nick DeGroot

Gaming Next session

All-Star Event

18 Mar - 18 Mar

Trending

1
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours

2
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in Friday practices

3
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark

4
Supercars

Late Bathurst engine change for McLaughlin

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace

Latest videos

Not The Bah GP by Veloce Esports 00:00
Gaming
1h

Not The Bah GP by Veloce Esports

NASCARHeat10K All-Star Event 00:00
Gaming
1h

NASCARHeat10K All-Star Event

Not The Bah GP by Veloce Esports 00:36
Gaming

Not The Bah GP by Veloce Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 1 05:00:00
Gaming

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 1

ASI 2020: Motorsport Games interview 04:53
Gaming

ASI 2020: Motorsport Games interview

Latest news

Williamson and Walker win NASCAR Heat 4 All-Star event
eSpt

Williamson and Walker win NASCAR Heat 4 All-Star event

Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event
eSpt

Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event

Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series
eSpt

Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series

Livestream: Check out the NASCAR Heat All-Star event
eSpt

Livestream: Check out the NASCAR Heat All-Star event

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP
eSpt

Motorsport Games partners with Veloce Esports to deliver #NotTheGP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.