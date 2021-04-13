WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

WRC 10 has been revealed as the latest entry in the officially licensed motorsport series and will celebrate world rallying’s illustrious history when it releases this September.

WRC 10 – FIA World Rally Championship, to give it its full title, will include the drivers, teams and events from the 2021 WRC season. Alongside the present-day content, the game will also celebrate 50 years of the WRC with a retrospective mode enabling you to relive 19 key events from the championship’s past.

Historic vehicles have been part of the WRC games for several years now, and the cars such as the Lancia Delta Integrale and Citroën Xsara shown in the trailer below were already in last season’s WRC 9, for example.

But now there will be 19 special events to use them in, which makes their inclusion more worthwhile. This will be across six historic rallies, including the Acropolis Rally (Greece) and Rallye Sanremo (Italy), with over 20 classic cars in total from the likes of Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota. Of that list, Subaru and Mitsubishi are new to the classic car roster.

In terms of the 2021 action, WRC 10 will include new rallies in the form of Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain. As recently as last month, Greece was added to the real-world calendar too. I wonder if developer Kylotonn will be able to use the stages created for the historic mode for the current season too? If so, that’s rather fortuitous.

There’s no word on the inclusion of February’s Arctic Rally Finland, which was a last-minute addition due to Rally Sweden’s Covid-19 related cancellation.

From a gameplay perspective, the physics have once again been revised. WRC 9 featured a giant leap in vehicle handling over previous iterations, and this time around the control of aerodynamic forces and how the turbo and braking systems perform have had particular attention paid to them. The audio design is also said to be revised.

In last year’s game, you can progress through the WRC ranks, upgrade your vehicle and manage team personnel, but only for existing real-life teams. In WRC 10, the career mode will allow you to create your own team, including a new livery editor.

WRC 10 is available on the 2nd September 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC – with Nintendo Switch following at a later date.