Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
18 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Esports / Breaking news

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

By:

The 2021 World Rally Championship season will be replicated in the new WRC 10 video game. Set to be released in September 2021, the game will also celebrate 50 years of the WRC.

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

WRC 10 has been revealed as the latest entry in the officially licensed motorsport series and will celebrate world rallying’s illustrious history when it releases this September.

WRC 10 – FIA World Rally Championship, to give it its full title, will include the drivers, teams and events from the 2021 WRC season. Alongside the present-day content, the game will also celebrate 50 years of the WRC with a retrospective mode enabling you to relive 19 key events from the championship’s past.

Historic vehicles have been part of the WRC games for several years now, and the cars such as the Lancia Delta Integrale and Citroën Xsara shown in the trailer below were already in last season’s WRC 9, for example.

 

But now there will be 19 special events to use them in, which makes their inclusion more worthwhile. This will be across six historic rallies, including the Acropolis Rally (Greece) and Rallye Sanremo (Italy), with over 20 classic cars in total from the likes of Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota. Of that list, Subaru and Mitsubishi are new to the classic car roster.

In terms of the 2021 action, WRC 10 will include new rallies in the form of Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain. As recently as last month, Greece was added to the real-world calendar too. I wonder if developer Kylotonn will be able to use the stages created for the historic mode for the current season too? If so, that’s rather fortuitous.

There’s no word on the inclusion of February’s Arctic Rally Finland, which was a last-minute addition due to Rally Sweden’s Covid-19 related cancellation.

 

From a gameplay perspective, the physics have once again been revised. WRC 9 featured a giant leap in vehicle handling over previous iterations, and this time around the control of aerodynamic forces and how the turbo and braking systems perform have had particular attention paid to them. The audio design is also said to be revised.

In last year’s game, you can progress through the WRC ranks, upgrade your vehicle and manage team personnel, but only for existing real-life teams. In WRC 10, the career mode will allow you to create your own team, including a new livery editor. 

WRC 10 is available on the 2nd September 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC – with Nintendo Switch following at a later date.

shares
comments
Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Previous article

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Thomas Harrison-Lord

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NHRA

1995 national event schedule

5
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news
WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship
Esports

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

1h
Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Apr 1, 2021
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Mar 24, 2021
Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug
Esports

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug

Mar 21, 2021
Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Esports

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen 01:51
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves 01:58
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves

World eX Prix of the United States - Kelvin van der Linde vs Alain Valente 01:29
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Kelvin van der Linde vs Alain Valente

Live: World eX Prix of the United States 02:00:00
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

Live: World eX Prix of the United States

World eX: #RacingForTheClimate - Season 1 Episode 2 Trailer 01:01
Esports
Mar 29, 2021

World eX: #RacingForTheClimate - Season 1 Episode 2 Trailer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

1995 national event schedule
NHRA NHRA / News

1995 national event schedule

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

Dale Earnhardt Back Surgery Successful
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt Back Surgery Successful

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

Latest news

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship
Esports Esports / Breaking news

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug
Esports Esports / Analysis

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.