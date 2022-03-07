Motorsport Network supports families of Ukraine

Listen to this article

Our thoughts are with the innocent civilians of Ukraine, who have been forced from their homes amid a widescale humanitarian crisis and who have seen their families separated. We are also thinking of those Russians who do not want this war in their name.

We are concerned for colleagues who are affected by this crisis. Meanwhile, many of our employees worldwide have donated to relief efforts and Motorsport Network has made a donation to UNICEF, which is working effectively on the ground to provide humanitarian aid for children and families.

We encourage our audiences, partners, and members of our community to donate to UNICEF or find other ways to help.