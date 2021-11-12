Hackett replaces van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT line-up

Hackett will be paired with Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the T8 Mercedes at Mount Panorama, allowing regular co-driver Shane van Gisbergen to focus on his Bathurst 1000 commitments.

Hackett has a long association with Mercedes through his work as the brand's chief driving instructor in Australia. He's a veteran of the Australian GT scene too, his CV including the Australian Endurance Championship title in 2017 and the runner-up spot in the Australian GT Championship in 2019.

Hackett and Ibrahim will log some early miles at Mount Panorama this week during the Challenge Bathurst sprint event.

“I’ve done a lot of cool things and to be asked to help Jefri with his campaign in the final round of the GT World Challenge Australia is a real honour,” Hackett said.

“When you come into the Triple Eight fold, it is so much more precise, so much more efficient, so much more professional than you could even imagine.

“It’s been great to get familiar with the team at Challenge Bathurst. Even in this short time already, it has been incredible to begin to learn new procedures, and understand new philosophies.

“The priority for me is to help Jefri win a championship.

“The expectation is to come here, put it on pole and help Jefri win. I’ve driven lots of nice cars with plenty of cool people, but I’m here to do a job.”

Ibrahim currently sits second in the GTWCA points, 37 behind leaders Yassar Shahin and Garth Tander (who will share a T8 Holden with van Gisbergen in the Bathurst 1000).

T8 does have some GT runs on the board at Bathurst too, Ibrahim and van Gisbergen having won the GTWCA round at Mount Panorama earlier this season.