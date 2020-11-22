Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Warm Up in
07 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / Macau GT Cup / Breaking news

Penalty costs O'Young Macau GT pole

shares
comments
Penalty costs O'Young Macau GT pole
By:

Ye Hongli will start today's Macau GT Cup from pole position after qualifying race winner Darryl O'Young was hit with a post-race penalty.

O'Young took a comfortable win in yesterday's crash-affected qualifying race, crossing the line three seconds clear of Ye.

However there was a hint of uncertainty over the result due to an in-race investigation over O'Young's starting procedure.

While it was thought to have been cleared, a post-race investigation triggered by protests from Audi Sport Asia Team X Works and TORO Racing has led to a penalty for O'Young.

According to the stewards report the Craft-Bamboo driver was found guilty of 'not maintaining the distance between cars side by side at least one car width apart'.

As a result he's been hit with a time penalty equal to a drive-through, 30 seconds added to his race time.

That's dropped him down to 11th on the grid for today's Macau GT Cup, while Ye (TORO Racing Mercedes) will start from pole alongside Chen Weian (Audi Sport Asia Team TSRT).

The 12-lap Macau GT Cup is scheduled to start at 12:45pm local time.

Watch all the action from Macau live and free with Motorsport.tv.

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race

Previous article

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Event Macau GT Cup
Drivers Darryl O'Young
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses
NASCAR Euro NASCAR Euro / Breaking news

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success

Ford Cosworth V10 CR-1 Fast Facts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Ford Cosworth V10 CR-1 Fast Facts

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA analysis showed Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel

Latest news

Penalty costs O'Young Macau GT pole
GT GT / Breaking news

Penalty costs O'Young Macau GT pole

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race
Video Inside
GT GT / Race report

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race

GT World Challenge Australia branding official
GT GT / Breaking news

GT World Challenge Australia branding official

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed
GT GT / Breaking news

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses

8h
3
NASCAR Cup

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

4
MotoGP

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

5
MotoGP

Bezzecchi doesn't get VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

14h

Latest news

Penalty costs O'Young Macau GT pole
GT

Penalty costs O'Young Macau GT pole

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race
GT

O'Young wins shortened Macau GT Cup qualifying race

GT World Challenge Australia branding official
GT

GT World Challenge Australia branding official

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed
GT

SRO, Australian GT deal confirmed

SRO to take over Australian GT
GT

SRO to take over Australian GT

Latest videos

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Sunday 10:00:00
GT
12h

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Sunday

67th Macau Grand Prix - Macau GT Cup - Qualifying Race highlights 00:45
GT
16h

67th Macau Grand Prix - Macau GT Cup - Qualifying Race highlights

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Saturday 08:00:00
GT
Nov 20, 2020

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Saturday

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Friday 10:00:00
GT
Nov 20, 2020

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Friday

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights 01:49
GT
Nov 17, 2019

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.