Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round
IMSA / Road America News

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

By:
, News Editor

IMSA has unveiled a 12-round schedule for the 2022 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, while also finalising the regulations for the new GT Daytona Pro class.

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

The schedule was unveiled at IMSA's traditional annual 'State of the Sport' presentation at Road America, and features the same roster of venues that made up the calendar prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per usual, the Rolex 24 at Daytona kicks off the season on January 27-30, following on from the Roar Before the 24 test at the same venue on January 21-23 - which keeps its later date for a second season in a row.

That will be followed by the Sebring 12 Hours on March 16-19, while the 'West Coast swing' of Long Beach and Laguna Seca return to their original April slots, with those races having been moved to September this year in response to the ongoing health crisis.

The remaining races remain largely unchanged compared to the originally announced dates for the 2021 schedule.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, axed from both this year and last year's calendar because of the pandemic, is set to return on July 1-3 following the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen in late June.

The Petit Le Mans season finale at Road Atlanta has been shifted a week forward, meaning the season will close on October 1.

IMSA makes BoP U-turn on GTD Pro

IMSA has abandoned plans to manage an independent Balance of Performance (BoP) for both the GTD Pro and GTD classes, and instead will treat them as a single category for BoP purposes.

Both the new FIA GT3-based GTD Pro division, which replaces GT Le Mans in 2022, and GTD will therefore feature functionally identical cars and tyres, with the only real differentiating factor now being that GTD Pro does not feature any restrictions on driver classification.

Qualifying for the two classes will also be combined, with the GTD runners having to use a bronze- or silver-rated driver. Additionally, there will no longer be a separate session to determine qualifying points for the GTD class, which was a new addition for the 2021 season.

Provisional 2022 IMSA schedule:

Date Venue Length Classes
January 27-30 Daytona^ 24 Hours All (no LMP2, LMP3 points)
March 16-19 Sebring^ 12 Hours All
April 8-9 Long Beach* 1hr40min DPi, GTD Pro, GTD
April 29-May 1 Laguna Seca 2hr40min All except LMP3
May 13-15 Mid-Ohio 2hr40min All except GTD Pro
June 3-4 Detroit 1hr40min DPi, GTD
June 23-26 Watkins Glen^ 6 Hours All
July 1-3 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park* 2hr40min All except LMP2
July 15-16 Lime Rock 2hr40min GTD Pro, GTD
August 5-7 Road America 2hr40min  All 
August 26-28 Virginia 2hr40min  GTD Pro, GTD
Sept. 28-Oct. 1 Road Atlanta^ 10 Hours All 

^ denotes Michelin Endurance Cup round

* denotes Sprint Cup round only for GTD

shares
comments
Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round

Previous article

Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

8 h
5
USAC

USAC sanctions new Ford Focus midget series

Latest news
IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules
IMSA

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

1 h
Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round
IMSA

Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round

Jul 23, 2021
Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
Video Inside
IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Jul 22, 2021
Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence
Video Inside
IMSA

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

Jul 21, 2021
Lime Rock IMSA: Corvette, Aston Martin win shortened race
IMSA

Lime Rock IMSA: Corvette, Aston Martin win shortened race

Jul 17, 2021
Latest videos
Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock 00:40
IMSA
Jul 13, 2021

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock

IMSA: AXR leads Cadillac 1-2, Lexus 1-2 in GTD at Watkins Glen 00:45
IMSA
Jul 3, 2021

IMSA: AXR leads Cadillac 1-2, Lexus 1-2 in GTD at Watkins Glen

IMSA: Watkins Glen 240 - Taylor beats Pla to pole 00:37
IMSA
Jul 2, 2021

IMSA: Watkins Glen 240 - Taylor beats Pla to pole

IMSA: MSR Acura 00:53
IMSA
Jun 28, 2021

IMSA: MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
SUPER GT releases eight-round 2022 schedule
Video Inside
Super GT

SUPER GT releases eight-round 2022 schedule

Fuji gets second race on 2022 Super Formula calendar
Video Inside
Super Formula

Fuji gets second race on 2022 Super Formula calendar

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Trending Today

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Music City GP at Nashville: How to watch, start time, etc

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

USAC sanctions new Ford Focus midget series
USAC USAC

USAC sanctions new Ford Focus midget series

Series welcomes Action Performance partnership
Stock car Stock car

Series welcomes Action Performance partnership

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5
NHRA NHRA

NHRA: Kids can start drag racing at age 5

1998 NHRA Awards Ceremony Review
NHRA NHRA

1998 NHRA Awards Ceremony Review

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules
IMSA IMSA

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round
IMSA IMSA

Hildebrand, Yount to race NTe Audi in IMSA Road America round

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.