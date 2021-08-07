Tickets Subscribe
IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules
IMSA / Road America Practice report

Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice

By:

Wayne Taylor Racing's Ricky Taylor set the fastest time in final practice for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America.

Road America IMSA: Acura's Ricky Taylor fastest in practice

Friday’s first session was affected by rainstorms, with lightning in the area restricting the running to just 30 minutes, which was topped by Mazda’s Harry Tincknell.

In dry conditions on Saturday morning, Filipe Albuquerque set the initial pace in the WTR Acura at 1m50.787s, 0.021s ahead of Pipo Derani in the Whelen-backed, Action Express-run Cadillac.

Felipe Nasr then took over the car from Derani and lowered the fastest time to 1m50.639s, putting him 0.148s clear at the top of the times.

The session was disrupted with 13 minutes remaining when Tonis Kasemets’ Wulver Racing LMP3 crashed at Turn 12. Practice restarted with five minutes on the clock, sending cars scurrying back on to the clear track for a couple of final push laps.

Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller Cadillac) then vaulted to the top with 1m50.573s before Taylor beat him with 1m49.752s, which was 0.659s clear of the field. Nasr improved on his last lap too, but had to settle for second ahead of Vautier.

Oliver Jarvis was fourth quickest in the sole Mazda, 1.5s off the pace, ahead of Kevin Magnussen (Ganassi Cadillac) and Dane Cameron (Meyer Shank Acura).

As he did on Friday, Mikkel Jensen led the LMP2 class for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ahead of Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) and Tristan Nunez (WIN Autosport). Oliver Askew set the LMP3 pace, over a second clear of the opposition.

In the GT classes, Laurens Vanthoor bounced back from his nose-breaking paddock accident during the Spa 24 Hours to be quickest on Friday, lapping his GTD-class Porsche faster than even the GTLM Corvette of Antonio Garcia.

In the dry, Matt Campbell set the GTLM pace in the WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR at 2m02.427s, which he lowered to 2m02.366s and then 2m01.843s on his second run. That lap put him within two tenths of the LMP3 pole time at the time!

Campbell ended the session six tenths faster than the Corvettes, with Garcia heading Nick Tandy by three tenths.

In GTD, Aaron Telitz set the initial pace in his Vasser-Sullivan Lexus at 2m06.485s, and nobody could better that mark throughout. Robby Foley got closest in his Turner Motorsport BMW M6, with Richard Heistand third in his Audi R8.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 20 1'49.752 132.779
2 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 20 1'50.411 0.659 0.659 131.987
3 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'50.556 0.804 0.145 131.814
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 18 1'51.308 1.556 0.752 130.923
5 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 19 1'51.420 1.668 0.112 130.792
6 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 17 1'51.767 2.015 0.347 130.386
7 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'53.513 3.761 1.746 128.380
8 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'53.895 4.143 0.382 127.949
9 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'54.408 4.656 0.513 127.376
10 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'54.709 4.957 0.301 127.041
11 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 24 2'00.579 10.827 5.870 120.857
12 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 22 2'01.843 12.091 1.264 119.603
13 Dan Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 2'01.869 12.117 0.026 119.578
14 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 21 2'02.174 12.422 0.305 119.279
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 2'02.314 12.562 0.140 119.143
16 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 2'02.427 12.675 0.113 119.033
17 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 21 2'02.431 12.679 0.004 119.029
18 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 19 2'02.750 12.998 0.319 118.719
19 Augie Pabst
Tonis Kasemets
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 24 2'03.058 13.306 0.308 118.422
20 Terry Olson
United States Mike Skeen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 2'06.002 16.250 2.944 115.655
21 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 17 2'06.485 16.733 0.483 115.214
22 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 20 2'06.813 17.061 0.328 114.916
23 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 18 2'06.836 17.084 0.023 114.895
24 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 2'07.005 17.253 0.169 114.742
25 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 2'07.089 17.337 0.084 114.666
26 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 23 2'07.391 17.639 0.302 114.394
27 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 2'07.840 18.088 0.449 113.992
28 United States Don Yount
United States J.R. Hildebrand
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 25 2'07.975 18.223 0.135 113.872
29 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 2'08.208 18.456 0.233 113.665
30 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 10 2'08.333 18.581 0.125 113.555
31 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 19 2'08.595 18.843 0.262 113.323
32 United States Shane Lewis
United States Guy Cosmo
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 22 2'08.764 19.012 0.169 113.174
33 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 2'08.766 19.014 0.002 113.173
34 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 2'08.968 19.216 0.202 112.995
35 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 2'09.864 20.112 0.896 112.216
View full results
