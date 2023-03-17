Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
Antonio Garcia and Corvette Racing will start from pole in GTD Pro for tomorrow’s 12 Hours of Sebring, and the Spanish ace is confident the C8.R can be in the victory hunt in the closing stages.
Garcia was squabbling over top time in class with Jack Hawksworth’s Vasser Sullivan-run Lexus RC F and Daniel Juncadella’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 when he moved to the top with a 1m59.315s (112.843mph) effort, just before the red flag flew in the closing minutes of the quarter-hour qualifying session. for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Thus he will lead Hawksworth and Juncadella to the green flag at 10.10am ET tomorrow, as he and teammates Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner seek Corvette’s 13th victory in the 12-hour classic and second in a row.
Garcia’s qualifying effort continued a strong pre-race program for Corvette Racing, which posted the fastest GTD PRO times in the final two of Thursday’s three practice sessions around the 3.74-mile, 17-turn circuit.
Said Garcia: “The car felt really good. A good thumbs-up for the team. We were not here for the [IMSA February] test but so far things have been really good through practice.
“Even warm-up just before qualifying felt really, really good so we just went for it and it was enough. Luckily enough I was just across the line before the red flag because I just messed up the previous laps.
“I’m very happy for Corvette Racing. I’ve had a few pole positions here and I love this race and love this track.
“I have to say that after Practice 1, we were not where we wanted. But from Practice 2 onward, everyone seemed to be faster – Tommy, Jordan – so we have a good package, for sure. Last night felt good.
“We tested in the little warm-up before qualifying and the car felt good. I had in the back of my mind that this Corvette was good and I would have a chance be on pole.”
“The car really suits this racetrack and I think there is more to come… I wouldn’t mind to race in an hour! It’s a long wait until we start. There are a lot of things to think about, but obviously the car is good so maybe we should just clean it and put it in the truck!
“We have confidence that we have a good Corvette. We knew from practice last night that the car was good, but we didn’t know where it was for a quick, quick lap but we were up there.
“Tomorrow is a long one but I’m already looking forward to those last two hours of the race.”
Sebring 12H: Cadillac locks out front row, Porsche crashes
Derani: AXR Cadillac has needed only “very small” changes
Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique
Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024 All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
Latest news
Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career
Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen
Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles
Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles Mercedes W14 will still be “mighty” at some F1 tracks, predicts Vowles
Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions
Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions Saudi Arabian GP tech: F1 teams unveil their low drag solutions
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.