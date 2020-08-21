Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / VIR / Practice report

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice

shares
comments
VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice
By:

Laurens Vanthoor led a Porsche 1-2 in practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Virginia International Raceway.

Vanthoor outpaced 911 RSR teammate Nick Tandy by 0.386s in the dry morning session at VIR, as the afternoon’s second period was wet.

Antonio Garcia led the Corvette challenge, lapping exactly a tenth off Tandy’s best time. Tommy Milner was 0.07s slower in the second C8.R, whose teammate Oliver Gavin topped the wet session, lapping almost seventh tenths faster than Vanthoor.

Read Also:

Connor di Phillippi was fastest of the BMWs, 0.065s faster than Jesse Krohn in the sister M8.

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth was fastest for Lexus, ahead of the Porsche of Patrick Long and Lamborghini of Bryan Sellars. Hawksworth’s teammate Aaron Telitz was also fastest in class in the wet session too, but only two GTD cars set a time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 20 1'41.550 115.923
2 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 19 1'41.936 0.386 0.386 115.484
3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 12 1'42.036 0.486 0.100 115.371
4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 19 1'42.106 0.556 0.070 115.292
5 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 25 1'42.118 0.568 0.012 115.278
6 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 29 1'42.183 0.633 0.065 115.205
7 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 21 1'45.264 3.714 3.081 111.833
8 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 1'45.340 3.790 0.076 111.752
9 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 23 1'45.412 3.862 0.072 111.676
10 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 26 1'45.517 3.967 0.105 111.565
11 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M6 GT3 26 1'45.607 4.057 0.090 111.470
12 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 22 1'45.691 4.141 0.084 111.381
13 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'45.705 4.155 0.014 111.367
14 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 1'45.780 4.230 0.075 111.288
15 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 1'45.889 4.339 0.109 111.173
16 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'45.962 4.412 0.073 111.096
17 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 24 1'46.075 4.525 0.113 110.978
18 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 25 1'46.427 4.877 0.352 110.611
19 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 1'46.959 5.409 0.532 110.061
20 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 4 0.000
View full results
Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Previous article

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event VIR
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice

Floersch suffers spinal fracture in Macau crash
F3 F3 / Breaking news

Floersch suffers spinal fracture in Macau crash

Latest news

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Corvette "definitely beatable", says Porsche's Bamber
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette "definitely beatable", says Porsche's Bamber

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

2
Formula 1

F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

4
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Corvette "definitely beatable", says Porsche's Bamber
IMSA

Corvette "definitely beatable", says Porsche's Bamber

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans
LM24

WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Bell relieved by Road America win after “crazy” final lap
IMSA

Bell relieved by Road America win after “crazy” final lap

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.