Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta

Nasr lapped the daunting 2.54-mile course in 1min09.508sec, a quarter-second faster than fellow Cadillac DPi-V.R driver Renger van der Zande in Chip Ganassi Racing’s entry.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 was third fastest over half a second adrift in the hands of Dane Cameron, but over three-tenths clear of Kamui Kobayashi’s best effort in the #48 Ally Racing AXR entry.

Loic Duval made it four Cadillacs in the top five driving for JDC-Miller MotorSports, while points leader Ricky Taylor was sixth in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

The sole Mazda RT24-P ground to a halt at Turn 8 in the hands of Jonathan Bomarito, bringing out the first of two red flags.

Gabriel Aubry led LMP2 for Tower Motorsport, ahead of Wayne Boyd in the United Autosports entry, while Tristan Nunez was third for WIN Autosport.

WeatherTech Racing/Proton Competition made a bold statement with its first session running two cars this year, Fred Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet finishing up 1-2 in the Porsche 911 RSRs, around 0.7sec clear of Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C8.R and Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8.

Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 topped GT Daytona in the hands of Bill Auberlen, ahead of Frederik Schandorf’s McLaren 720S which survived a spin to come up less than two-tenths short of the pace-setting time. Jack Hawksworth led the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F challenge in ahead of Jaden Conwright in the NTE Sport Audi R8, Pat Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Madison Snow’s Lamborghini Huracan.

Second practice begins at 2.20pm local (Eastern) time.