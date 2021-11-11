Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rossi feels "a lot of pressure" ahead of Petit Le Mans, Baja Next / Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for '22, customer GT3s in '24
IMSA / Road Atlanta Practice report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta

By:

Felipe Nasr put Action Express Racing at the top of first practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season finale at Road Atlanta.

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Nasr tops first practice at Road Atlanta

Nasr lapped the daunting 2.54-mile course in 1min09.508sec, a quarter-second faster than fellow Cadillac DPi-V.R driver Renger van der Zande in Chip Ganassi Racing’s entry.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 was third fastest over half a second adrift in the hands of Dane Cameron, but over three-tenths clear of Kamui Kobayashi’s best effort in the #48 Ally Racing AXR entry.

Loic Duval made it four Cadillacs in the top five driving for JDC-Miller MotorSports, while points leader Ricky Taylor was sixth in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

The sole Mazda RT24-P ground to a halt at Turn 8 in the hands of Jonathan Bomarito, bringing out the first of two red flags.

Gabriel Aubry led LMP2 for Tower Motorsport, ahead of Wayne Boyd in the United Autosports entry, while Tristan Nunez was third for WIN Autosport.

WeatherTech Racing/Proton Competition made a bold statement with its first session running two cars this year, Fred Makowiecki and Mathieu Jaminet finishing up 1-2 in the Porsche 911 RSRs, around 0.7sec clear of Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C8.R and Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8.

Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 topped GT Daytona in the hands of Bill Auberlen, ahead of Frederik Schandorf’s McLaren 720S which survived a spin to come up less than two-tenths short of the pace-setting time. Jack Hawksworth led the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F challenge in ahead of Jaden Conwright in the NTE Sport Audi R8, Pat Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Madison Snow’s Lamborghini Huracan.

Second practice begins at 2.20pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.508
2 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.758 0.250
3 60 United States Dane Cameron
Brazil Helio Castroneves
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 1'10.094 0.586
4 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.411 0.903
5 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.538 1.030
6 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
DPi Acura DPi 1'11.057 1.549
7 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 1'11.291 1.783
8 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.718 2.210
9 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.933 2.425
10 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'12.121 2.613
11 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'12.846 3.338
12 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.141 4.633
13 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.916 6.408
14 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Spencer Pigot
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.974 6.466
15 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'16.181 6.673
16 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'16.561 7.053
17 97 France Kevin Estre
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'16.726 7.218
18 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'16.884 7.376
19 38 Dan Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Malthe Jakobsen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.115 7.607
20 2 Germany Niklas Krütten
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Andrew Meyrick
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.357 7.849
21 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'17.515 8.007
22 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'17.562 8.054
23 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'17.681 8.173
24 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'17.979 8.471
25 7 Peru Rodrigo Pflucker
United States Mark Kvamme
Stefan Rzadzinski
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'18.365 8.857
26 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Naveen Rao
Josh Skelton
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'18.445 8.937
27 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'19.197 9.689
28 40 Todd Archer
Canada James Vance
United States Max Hanratty
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'19.244 9.736
29 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'19.366 9.858
30 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.564 10.056
31 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Benja Hites
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'19.592 10.084
32 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'19.821 10.313
33 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.826 10.318
34 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.036 10.528
35 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Italy Michele Beretta
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.101 10.593
36 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'20.320 10.812
37 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'20.439 10.931
38 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'20.441 10.933
39 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'20.457 10.949
40 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'20.499 10.991
41 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'20.795 11.287
42 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'21.007 11.499
43 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'27.352 17.844
