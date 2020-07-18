Top events
IMSA / Sebring / Breaking news

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 12:50 AM

On an initially very wet but drying Sebring Raceway, Renger van der Zande led a Cadillac 1-2-3, while a Porsche beat the two Corvettes in GT Le Mans, in opening practice for the Cadillac Grand Prix, the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s third round.

Van der Zande worked the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R down to a best effort of 1min51.152sec to shade by 0.216sec Stephen Simpson who is making his return to action for JDC-Miller Motorsports in place of Chris Miller.

The #85 Caddy, which Simpson will share with fulltimer Tristan Vautier, was some 1.2sec clear of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani, who missed out on the best track conditions at the end of the session.

That was because almost simultaneous ‘offs’ occurred for Joao Barbosa in the Mustang Sampling #5 JDC-Miller machine, and the GT Daytona cars of Rob Ferriol (Audi R8) and Bill Auberlen (BMW M6), which brought out the red flags and then the checker.

Fastest of the turbocharged Prototypes was Ricky Taylor in Acura #7, 0.4sec ahead of Dane Cameron’s sister car, while Gustavo Menezes in the DragonSpeed LMP2 Oreca eclipsed the best efforts of both P1 Mazda RT24-Ps.

In GTLM, Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche 911 RSR-19 beat Jordan Taylor and Oliver Gavin in the Corvette C8.Rs by 0.8 and 1.5sec, but again the picture is blurred by the ever evolving track conditions and the early termination of the session.

Nick Tandy was next up ahead of John Edwards in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 GTE.

Paul Holton in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S was fastest in the GTD class as it was in qualifying at Daytona two weeks ago, with Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus RC F and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini next up.

Practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.152
2 85 South Africa Stephen Simpson
France Tristan Vautier
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.368 0.216
3 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'52.596 1.444
4 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
DPi Acura DPi 1'53.612 2.460
5 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
DPi Acura DPi 1'53.961 2.809
6 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'55.564 4.412
7 81 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Gustavo Menezes
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'55.897 4.745
8 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 1'55.926 4.774
9 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Mazda DPi 1'56.757 5.605
10 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'59.501 8.349
11 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 2'00.255 9.103
12 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 2'01.013 9.861
13 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 2'01.298 10.146
14 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'05.145 13.993
15 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'06.012 14.860
16 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.457 15.305
17 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'07.001 15.849
18 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'08.322 17.170
19 8 Canada John Farano
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 2'08.981 17.829
20 52 Patrick Kelly
United States Spencer Pigot
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 2'09.909 18.757
21 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'11.849 20.697
22 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'12.038 20.886
23 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United States Kyle Tilley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 2'12.170 21.018
24 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'13.343 22.191
25 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'14.466 23.314
26 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'14.966 23.814
27 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'15.799 24.647
28 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'16.946 25.794
29 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 0.000
View full results
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Author David Malsher-Lopez

