IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

On an initially very wet but drying Sebring Raceway, Renger van der Zande led a Cadillac 1-2-3, while a Porsche beat the two Corvettes in GT Le Mans, in opening practice for the Cadillac Grand Prix, the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s third round.
Van der Zande worked the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R down to a best effort of 1min51.152sec to shade by 0.216sec Stephen Simpson who is making his return to action for JDC-Miller Motorsports in place of Chris Miller.
The #85 Caddy, which Simpson will share with fulltimer Tristan Vautier, was some 1.2sec clear of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani, who missed out on the best track conditions at the end of the session.
That was because almost simultaneous ‘offs’ occurred for Joao Barbosa in the Mustang Sampling #5 JDC-Miller machine, and the GT Daytona cars of Rob Ferriol (Audi R8) and Bill Auberlen (BMW M6), which brought out the red flags and then the checker.
Fastest of the turbocharged Prototypes was Ricky Taylor in Acura #7, 0.4sec ahead of Dane Cameron’s sister car, while Gustavo Menezes in the DragonSpeed LMP2 Oreca eclipsed the best efforts of both P1 Mazda RT24-Ps.
In GTLM, Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche 911 RSR-19 beat Jordan Taylor and Oliver Gavin in the Corvette C8.Rs by 0.8 and 1.5sec, but again the picture is blurred by the ever evolving track conditions and the early termination of the session.
Nick Tandy was next up ahead of John Edwards in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 GTE.
Paul Holton in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S was fastest in the GTD class as it was in qualifying at Daytona two weeks ago, with Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus RC F and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini next up.
Practice results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.152
|2
|85
| Stephen Simpson
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.368
|0.216
|3
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'52.596
|1.444
|4
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'53.612
|2.460
|5
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'53.961
|2.809
|6
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Sébastien Bourdais
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'55.564
|4.412
|7
|81
| Henrik Hedman
Gustavo Menezes
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'55.897
|4.745
|8
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'55.926
|4.774
|9
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'56.757
|5.605
|10
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|1'59.501
|8.349
|11
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|2'00.255
|9.103
|12
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|2'01.013
|9.861
|13
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|2'01.298
|10.146
|14
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'05.145
|13.993
|15
|76
| Corey Fergus
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2'06.012
|14.860
|16
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'06.457
|15.305
|17
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'07.001
|15.849
|18
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'08.322
|17.170
|19
|8
| John Farano
Ryan Dalziel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|2'08.981
|17.829
|20
|52
| Patrick Kelly
Spencer Pigot
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|2'09.909
|18.757
|21
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'11.849
|20.697
|22
|96
| Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'12.038
|20.886
|23
|18
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|2'12.170
|21.018
|24
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'13.343
|22.191
|25
|22
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'14.466
|23.314
|26
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'14.966
|23.814
|27
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'15.799
|24.647
|28
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'16.946
|25.794
|29
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|0.000
